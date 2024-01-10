The commitment comes from Ayden Smith , a senior at Notre Dame Green-Pond, PA, who was previously committed to Cornell. Smith, who is a three-time PIAA place winner, and 2023 state champion, will be seeking for this second state title and fourth state medal this season at 113-pounds.

Rutgers Wrestling added to what is already an impressive 2024 recruiting class. Head coach Scott Goodale took to twitter this morning with his signature “BOOM!”.

In addition to state level success, Smith is also a Beast of the East finalist in 2022, Beast of the East Champion in 2023, and won a bronze medal at the 2022 Ironman, and took 2nd at this year’s Ironman.

Smith has a relatively small frame for what will be an incoming college freshman, but he shows the potential to be a lifelong 125-pounder at the collegiate level. He is very tough to wrestle from neutral, with lightning fast speed, and can be stingy on top, as most Pennsylvania wrestlers are.

Smith hails from a program with a winning pedigree, and has found a lot of success himself. He will come to Rutgers with a winning mentality, and a style of wrestling that can translate well at the next level. If Smith can fill out over the next couple of years, he can be a viable long term solution down low when the 125-lb slot opens up in a couple of years, upon Dean Peterson’s graduation.