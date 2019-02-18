Rutgers Wrestling falls to Michigan on an emotional senior day
It was a bittersweet day for the Rutgers wrestling program. The Scarlet Knight team, coaching staff, and fans had one last opportunity to watch a monumental senior class perform one last time in the RAC.
Emotions ran high for both wrestlers and coaches, as it signaled the beginning of the end for a core of seniors that has meant so much. But, there was a wrestling match to be had, and those thoughts and feelings had to be put on the back burner for just a few hours. A task easier said than done, especially when battling a nationally ranked number four Michigan Wolverines team.
The Scarlet Knights were downed 28 – 7 in the dual. The outcome was expected by most, as the Knights, with a full lineup would have been already significant underdogs. However, a banged up Rutgers team, produced a lineup far from their best; including a forfeit from the Scarlet Knights at 165 – pounds.
The takedown that was the difference in Micic-Suriano. pic.twitter.com/shK97tpyel— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 17, 2019
The day was headlined by two attractions. The first of which being the showdown between No. 1 Stevan Micic and No. 4 Nick Suriano at 133 – pounds.
Suriano came in with losses on the season the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked wrestlers at the weight, where in both bouts he was not his usual, aggressive self. However, that was not the approach the Bergen Catholic product brought to the table on Sunday when he squared off with Micic.
The aggressor in the match was undoubtedly Suriano, who got to several leg attacks in the match. Despite getting his shots off, Suriano was unable to finish the takedown attempts. Some of which were due to Micic’s stellar defense, and others due to questionable official stoppages.
Both wrestlers shared escape points in the second and third periods. Although Suriano took significantly more shot attempts than Micic, it was a third period takedown by Micic that made the difference in the match. The match ended 3 – 2, in favor of Micic.
“He was so much more aggressive. He was in three really good shots; he’s got to convert. That’s what makes the good guys really, really good – they’re hard to finish on”, said Rutgers head coach Scott Goodale. Although Goodale acknowledge Micic’s ability to defend, the officiating did not go unnoticed by Goodale.
“(Micic) kind of puts himself there, so immediately the ref is protecting the athlete”, Goodale said of Micic’s scrambling. “If he puts himself there, you kind of got to let them wrestle through it, and there was a quick whistle on a couple of them”.
Nick Suriano has now lost to the No. 1, No. 2, and No, 3 ranked grapplers at the 133 – pound weight class. The lost to No. 3 Austin DeSanto was a two point difference, while Suriano’s losses to No. 1 Stevan Micic and No. 2 Daton Fix were both by a mere point. The narrow margins indicate that Suriano has as good of a shot as anyone to win the 133 – pound national title in March.
“Nick’s right there, he knows that” Goodale said while discussing Suriano’s confidence. “He believes he is going to win a national title, and this is all window dressing till we get there, so it’s all good”.
Anthony Ashnault gets the proper sendoff from the RAC faithful. #RelentlessPursuit pic.twitter.com/5mhpCM4uuv— Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) February 17, 2019
As excited as fans were to see Suriano and Micic wrestle, they equally anticipated watching Anthony Ashnault wrestle in the RAC one last time. Ashnault, who has never lost a match in the RAC in his six year career, defeated Malik Amine via major decision by a score of 16 – 4.
Following the match, both Ashnault and Goodale sat side-by-side, with genuine signs of emotion and appreciation for one-another. Both sad that this is the start of the end of an era, but thankful for what they’ve been able to build over the last six seasons.
When honoring the seniors prior to the match, there a chill in the air, pointing to the fact that this was a special moment. Scott Goodale felt it too.
“It was emotional”, Goodale noted regarding the senior night ceremony. “I don’t get emotional like that, but I kind of wanted it to be as normal as possible”.
As the third period came to a close, the Rutgers faithful rose to their feet, showing their appreciation for the face of their program. Ashnault walked off waving goodbye to the crowd, as the fans gave a roaring ovation.
“We’ve had some guys before him start it, and he’s really put this place on the map. Not from a wrestling stand point, but from an athletic department standpoint he has meant a lot to this university, I loved the way our crowd appreciated that”.
Although this was the last time Anthony Ashnault will be seen in the RAC wearing a singlet, while holding back his emotions, Goodale stated that this will not be the last we see of Anthony Ashnault at Rutgers.
“They mean a lot, but him and I know there’s a month left, and we’re going to really sit back and reflect on it. We’re going to be together for a long time. But right now we have a lot of work to do”.
Ashnault, who also had a slight crack in his voice, shared his appreciation for a fan base and arena that has been so loyal to him throughout his career.
“My last six years of my wrestling career, this has been home to me. I don’t really know how to explain what it means to me, but coming out here, it’s a different emotion” said Ashnault while describing his final match in Piscataway.
It may be the end of the road for Anthony Ashnault’s collegiate career, but he has no regrets or sadness while reflecting on what he has accomplished. Ashnault knows there is one more goal left to achieve, an NCAA national championship. But even prior to his one last chance at capturing NCAA gold, Ashnault has a great sense of pride in what he has achieved and who he has become off of the mat in his six years at Rutgers.
“I’ve been able to check off all of the boxes I left uncheck coming into (this season). Not just goals wise, but how I wanted to compete, and how I wanted to be as a person”.
There is still roughly a month left of watching Anthony Ashnault compete with the block “R” on his chest, but it is safe to say that many fans will feel there was never a more fun time to watch Ashnault compete than inside the Rutgers Athletic Center.
