It was a bittersweet day for the Rutgers wrestling program. The Scarlet Knight team, coaching staff, and fans had one last opportunity to watch a monumental senior class perform one last time in the RAC. Emotions ran high for both wrestlers and coaches, as it signaled the beginning of the end for a core of seniors that has meant so much. But, there was a wrestling match to be had, and those thoughts and feelings had to be put on the back burner for just a few hours. A task easier said than done, especially when battling a nationally ranked number four Michigan Wolverines team. The Scarlet Knights were downed 28 – 7 in the dual. The outcome was expected by most, as the Knights, with a full lineup would have been already significant underdogs. However, a banged up Rutgers team, produced a lineup far from their best; including a forfeit from the Scarlet Knights at 165 – pounds.

The takedown that was the difference in Micic-Suriano. pic.twitter.com/shK97tpyel — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 17, 2019

The day was headlined by two attractions. The first of which being the showdown between No. 1 Stevan Micic and No. 4 Nick Suriano at 133 – pounds. Suriano came in with losses on the season the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked wrestlers at the weight, where in both bouts he was not his usual, aggressive self. However, that was not the approach the Bergen Catholic product brought to the table on Sunday when he squared off with Micic. The aggressor in the match was undoubtedly Suriano, who got to several leg attacks in the match. Despite getting his shots off, Suriano was unable to finish the takedown attempts. Some of which were due to Micic’s stellar defense, and others due to questionable official stoppages. Both wrestlers shared escape points in the second and third periods. Although Suriano took significantly more shot attempts than Micic, it was a third period takedown by Micic that made the difference in the match. The match ended 3 – 2, in favor of Micic. “He was so much more aggressive. He was in three really good shots; he’s got to convert. That’s what makes the good guys really, really good – they’re hard to finish on”, said Rutgers head coach Scott Goodale. Although Goodale acknowledge Micic’s ability to defend, the officiating did not go unnoticed by Goodale. “(Micic) kind of puts himself there, so immediately the ref is protecting the athlete”, Goodale said of Micic’s scrambling. “If he puts himself there, you kind of got to let them wrestle through it, and there was a quick whistle on a couple of them”. Nick Suriano has now lost to the No. 1, No. 2, and No, 3 ranked grapplers at the 133 – pound weight class. The lost to No. 3 Austin DeSanto was a two point difference, while Suriano’s losses to No. 1 Stevan Micic and No. 2 Daton Fix were both by a mere point. The narrow margins indicate that Suriano has as good of a shot as anyone to win the 133 – pound national title in March. “Nick’s right there, he knows that” Goodale said while discussing Suriano’s confidence. “He believes he is going to win a national title, and this is all window dressing till we get there, so it’s all good”.

Anthony Ashnault gets the proper sendoff from the RAC faithful. #RelentlessPursuit pic.twitter.com/5mhpCM4uuv — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) February 17, 2019