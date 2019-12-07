Rutgers Wrestling beats the Maryland Terrapins, 28-11
On Saturday night, the Rutgers Wrestling team welcomed the Maryland Terrapins to town for the teams first Big Ten Conference matchup of the year. Despite the almost month long absence since the last team match back on Nov. 16th, the Scarlet Knights didn't miss a beat today defeating Maryland, 28-11.
Below is a quick score recap on how each Scarlet Knight fared in tonight's match.
#Rutgers 125-pounder Nic Aguilar gets things started with a big time PIN against #UMD's Brandon Cray.#RU leads 6-0 pic.twitter.com/kdpFeoAIQ7— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) December 8, 2019
RUTGERS BEATS MARYLAND: 28-11
125-Pounds: Nicolas Aguilar PINS Brandon Cray. (Rutgers leads 6-0)
133-Pounds: Sammy Alvarez earns a 9-4 decision over King Sandoval. (Rutgers leads 9-141-Pounds: Jojo Aragona wins with a 2-0 decision over Hunter Baxter. (Rutgers leads 12-0)
149-Pounds: Gerard Angelo PINS Michael Doetsch. (Rutgers leads 18-0)
157-Pounds: Jahi Jones manages to beat Michael Van Brill, 6-2. (Rutgers leads 18-3)
165-Pounds: Kyle Cochran gets the 4-0 decision over Brett Donner. (Rutgers leads 18-6)
174-Pounds: Joe Grello earns a 3-0 decision over Phillip Spadafora. (Rutgers leads 21-6)
184-Pounds: Billy Janzer manages to beat Kyle Jasenski with a 7-2 decision (Rutgers leads 24-6)
197-Pounds: Jaron Smith beats Jordan Pagano by fall (Rutgers leads 24-11)
HEAVYWEIGHT: Christian Colucci earns the 13-4 major decision over Parker Robinson (RUTGERS WINS, 27-11)
UP NEXT: Rutgers Wrestling will have a couple of guys at the Southern Scuffle on January 1st down in Chattanooga, Tennessee. However the next team match will take place on January 10th when the Scarlet Knights take on the Ohio State Buckeyes out in Columbus, Ohio.
Stay tuned for more Rutgers Wrestling team and recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!