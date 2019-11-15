It’s been a little less than two weeks since we’ve seen the Rutgers Wrestling team in action. The Scarlet Knights opened up the season on November 2nd with a quad meet against LIU Post, Pitt-Johnstown and Centenary College. Rutgers ended winning all three matches to start out the season 3-0.

On Friday night, the Scarlet Knights traveled across the country to take on the 0-3 Fresno State Bulldogs in a Friday night out of conference match. The long trip out west didn’t affect Rutgers much at all, as the Scarlet Knights were able to secure a XX-X win over the Bulldogs to start out 4-0 on the year.

Below is a quick score recap on how the Rutgers Scarlet Knights fared in each match.