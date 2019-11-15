Rutgers Wrestling beats Fresno St 23-13, now 4-0 to start the season
It’s been a little less than two weeks since we’ve seen the Rutgers Wrestling team in action. The Scarlet Knights opened up the season on November 2nd with a quad meet against LIU Post, Pitt-Johnstown and Centenary College. Rutgers ended winning all three matches to start out the season 3-0.
On Friday night, the Scarlet Knights traveled across the country to take on the 0-3 Fresno State Bulldogs in a Friday night out of conference match. The long trip out west didn’t affect Rutgers much at all, as the Scarlet Knights were able to secure a XX-X win over the Bulldogs to start out 4-0 on the year.
Below is a quick score recap on how the Rutgers Scarlet Knights fared in each match.
RUTGERS BEATS FRESNO STATE: 23-13
HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 19 Christian Colucci picks up the 8-0 major decision over Randy Gonzalez. (RU leads 4-0)
125-Pounds: Nicolas Aguilar PINS Robert Garcia IV. (Rutgers leads 10-0)
133-Pounds: Sammy Alvarez beats Michael Blando with a tech fall, final score 18-2. (RU leads 14-0)
141-Pounds: Fresno State's DJ Lloren manages to get the 3-2 decision over No. 24 JoJo Aragona. (RU still leads 14-3)
149-Pounds: FSU's No. 22 Greg Gaxiola gets the 15-4 major decision over Gerard Angelo. (RU leads 14-7)
157-Pounds: Michael Van Brill earns a 7-4 decision against Jacob Wright. (Rutgers leads 17-4)
165-Pounds: Fresno's Adam Kemp gets the 5-4 decision victory cause of riding time over Brett Donner. (Rutgers leads 17-10)
174-Pounds: Fresno State's No. 15 Jackson Hemauer finishes with a 5-0 decision over Willie Scott. (Rutgers leads 17-13)
184-Pounds: Billy Janzer gets the 4-0 decision over Dominic Kincaid. (Rutgers leads 20-13)
197-Pounds: No. 15 Jordan Pagano gets the 1-0 decision over Ryan Reyes for the win. (RUTGERS WINS 23-13!!)
Stay tuned for more Rutgers Wrestling team and recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!