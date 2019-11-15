News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 23:18:10 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Rutgers Wrestling beats Fresno St 23-13, now 4-0 to start the season

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

It’s been a little less than two weeks since we’ve seen the Rutgers Wrestling team in action. The Scarlet Knights opened up the season on November 2nd with a quad meet against LIU Post, Pitt-Johnstown and Centenary College. Rutgers ended winning all three matches to start out the season 3-0.

On Friday night, the Scarlet Knights traveled across the country to take on the 0-3 Fresno State Bulldogs in a Friday night out of conference match. The long trip out west didn’t affect Rutgers much at all, as the Scarlet Knights were able to secure a XX-X win over the Bulldogs to start out 4-0 on the year.

Below is a quick score recap on how the Rutgers Scarlet Knights fared in each match.

Not a premium subscriber? Check out our two holiday promos to either get a FREE $50 gift card to the Rivals Shop or a FREE $75 Adidas gift card -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

RUTGERS BEATS FRESNO STATE: 23-13

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 19 Christian Colucci picks up the 8-0 major decision over Randy Gonzalez. (RU leads 4-0)

125-Pounds: Nicolas Aguilar PINS Robert Garcia IV. (Rutgers leads 10-0)

133-Pounds: Sammy Alvarez beats Michael Blando with a tech fall, final score 18-2. (RU leads 14-0)

141-Pounds: Fresno State's DJ Lloren manages to get the 3-2 decision over No. 24 JoJo Aragona. (RU still leads 14-3)

149-Pounds: FSU's No. 22 Greg Gaxiola gets the 15-4 major decision over Gerard Angelo. (RU leads 14-7)

157-Pounds: Michael Van Brill earns a 7-4 decision against Jacob Wright. (Rutgers leads 17-4)

165-Pounds: Fresno's Adam Kemp gets the 5-4 decision victory cause of riding time over Brett Donner. (Rutgers leads 17-10)

174-Pounds: Fresno State's No. 15 Jackson Hemauer finishes with a 5-0 decision over Willie Scott. (Rutgers leads 17-13)

184-Pounds: Billy Janzer gets the 4-0 decision over Dominic Kincaid. (Rutgers leads 20-13)

197-Pounds: No. 15 Jordan Pagano gets the 1-0 decision over Ryan Reyes for the win. (RUTGERS WINS 23-13!!)

Stay tuned for more Rutgers Wrestling team and recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}