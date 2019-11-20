Over the last several weeks, athletes have been signing their name on the doted line to finalize their commitment to their respective schools. Rutgers wrestling had a handful of prospects do the same, as head coach Scott Goodale and his staff attempt to follow up one of the program’s best recruiting classes in 2019. In 2019, most of the recruiting class featured low-to-mid weight wrestlers. In 2020, the Scarlet Knights are looking to balance out their future lineup with mostly upper weight talent. The 2020 class features blue-chip prospects that can make an immediate impact, along with quality grapplers who will provide depth to what is already a deep roster.

TKR took an in-depth look at the 2020 class, analyzing each wrestler who will be a Scarlet Knight next season. Take a look as to what the strengths and weaknesses are of each incoming recruit, and which Rutgers wrestler they are similar too.



CONNOR O'NEIL -- DEPAUL CATHOLIC (NJ) PROJECTED WEIGHT: 174--Pounds TKR ANALYSIS: Connor O’Neil is a prime example of why the SKWC/NJRTC is a beneficial in recruiting for Rutgers wrestling. He was a regular fixture in the SKWC room for years, and was cornered by Rutgers assistant, Joe Pollard, on his way to two Fargo podium appearances. There’s no question that O’Neil’s time spent around the Rutgers room and staff played a part in his decision to be a Scarlet Knight. From his feet, O’Neil has a textbook high crotch to the right side, and he uses his strength to explode through a powerful finish. His strength, however, can be his downfall, as O’Neil has tends to attempt to out-muscle opponents, rather than wrestling through positions. Time in the college room will allow O’Neil to develop into a grappler that uses technique, rather than size strength. SCARLET KNIGHT HE RESEMBLES: PHIL BAKUCKAS THE SKINNY: When Rutgers wrestling fans watched Phil Bakuckas, they saw a wrestler who would wrestle hard in all three phases for the entire seven minutes of a match. That’s what fans should expect from O’Neil. He is in great shape, and does not stop wrestling the entire match. His focus is to score points early and often, regardless of if he is in a narrow match, or has a sizable lead.

JOHN POZNANSKI -- COLONIA HIGH SCHOOL (NJ) PROJECTED WEIGHT: 197--Pounds TKR ANALYSIS: John Poznanski is quietly one of the best recruits Rutgers wrestling has had in sometime. Considering the Scarlet Knights had a top five recruiting class in 2019, that is really saying something about “Poz”. Poznanski’s hand fighting ability is what separates him from a large majority of high school wrestlers. His hands are heavy, and do not stop wearing on an opponent’s head. Poznanski has podium-level talent, but in order to do so he will need to become a bit better on top. Poz is a takedown machine, and will cut kids loose just to take them down again. Riding time and turns are crucial difference makers in collegiate wrestling. This is not too much of a difficult adjustment for Poznanski to overcome. If he develops a top game, Poznanski will have a great career in the Scarlet Knight singlet. SCARLET KNIGHT HE RESEMBLES: GREG ZANETTI THE SKINNY: Greg Zanetti was never the most talented guy, but he had a work ethic unlike anyone else. Much like Zanetti, Poznanski was not a very well touted guy early on in his high school career. This young man worked year-in and year-out to become the animal he is today. Many top prospects do not pan out because of the grind that college wrestling is. That is no worry for Poznanski. He is willing and able to put in the work that is required to be great.

KYLE EPPERLY -- JACKSON HIGH SCHOOL (NJ) PROJECTED WEIGHT: 197--Pounds TKR ANALYSIS: If Kyle Epperly was standing in front of you, you’d most likely assume he plays basketball in the winter. His height and length do not appear to be that of a wrestler. However, Epperly brings a unique skillset that benefits from his long limbs. Epperly may not be a blue-chip talent, but he will provide quality depth up top for Rutgers. From the top position, Epperly is as solid as they come, utilizing his 6’4” frame to smother opponents. From his feet and on bottom, Epperly will need to be polished before he is ready for Big Ten competition. He is prone to giving up his legs, mostly because he has not learned how to stay low with such a tall build. From bottom, Epperly is not terrible, but he certainly has room for improvement. SCARLET KNIGHT HE RESEMBLES: HAYDEN HRYMACK THE SKINNY: Ironically enough, Epperly has strong similarities to one of his club coaches, Hayden Hrymack. Hrymack was a regular fixture up top for the Scarlet Knights, and like Epperly, he had a dangerously long frame. Due to the host of young talent Rutgers currently has, and will have coming in up top, Epperly most likely won’t see a ton of mat time. But if given the chance, he has the physical tools to be a solid wrestler at the collegiate level.

DYLAN SHAWVER -- ELYRIA HIGH SCHOOL (OH) PROJECTED WEIGHT: 125--Pounds TKR ANALYSIS: Rutgers is quite deep down low, but the addition of Dylan Shawver is going to make Rutgers wrestling that much better. Shawver might not have the big-name notoriety, but he is one fans should keep an eye on when he arrives on campus. Shawver is a left leg lead, and has a number of attacks from his feet. His go-to take down is a high-crotch, that he can turn into a fireman’s carry, bringing opponents from their feet to their back. His scrambling ability is quite impressive, giving Shawver the ability to score at any moment, from any position. Just as it looks like he is in trouble, Shawver, can turn an unfavorable position into a score of his own. SCARLET KNIGHT HE RESEMBLES: JOEY LANGEL THE SKINNY: There have been few Scarlet Knights as funky and dangerous as Joey Langel. Just as Langel looked to be in trouble, he had an opponent on his back in the blink of an eye. The same scrambling ability is possessed by Shawver. Shawver is much more technically sound that Langel was, but his big move potential is endless. Shawver has some work to do on his positioning, but between the combination of his technical foundation and scrambling prowess, Shawver can be a dangerous piece in the Rutgers puzzle.