Rutgers wraps up final practice, looking forward to duel versus Wake Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite having less than a week of preparation, the Scarlet Knights confidently believe they are ready for their Gator Bowl matchup with Wake Forest.
Rutgers’ six-year bowl drought came to an end in an unusual way when it was announced that they would be replacing Texas A&M in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. This resulted from Covid-19 issues within the Aggies’ program.
While fans, players, and coaches alike are thrilled to once again see their team in a bowl game, there was one obvious concern: time, or a lack thereof.
Learning of their entry to the game so late, the entirety of the Rutgers program had to hurry to get everything in place for their trip to Jacksonville. There’s no better example of this than that of punter Adam Korsak. The Australia native was back home when he learned of the news.
“I was in Sydney transferring over to Melbourne. I turn on the wifi in the airport and ding, ding, ding. Just so many texts and so many calls,” Korsak said after practice on Wednesday. The Ray Guy Award finalist then had to quarantine to make it back to the United States on time.
Accounting for well over half of the program’s bowl appearances, head coach Greg Schiano is no stranger to the process. However, he is aware of potential concerns given the strange circumstances, including conditioning.
“Hydrating is critical for us. Our goal is to have no crampers. That’s gonna be a hard goal to do when it’s gonna be 80 [degrees] and we’ve practiced for less than a week,” Schiano said following Wednesday’s practice.
In a game with no shortage of storylines, one in particular hits close to home. Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington is a Jacksonville native, having played high school ball at Trinity Christian Academy. The sophomore looks forward to playing in front of friends and family in his hometown.
“I know the task that has to be handled, but it’s a homecoming game. It’s gonna be a really exciting time,” Washington said Wednesday. With upwards of 20 personal guests in attendance, it’s safe to say Washington is looking forward to taking on Wake Forest’s defensive backs.
Wednesday’s practice marked the last time the Scarlet Knights will take the field until Friday morning at TIAA Bank Field during warmups for the game. Rutgers enters the matchup as heavy underdogs, but the general buzz around the team is one of a winning spirit, grateful to have such an opportunity.
