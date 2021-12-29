Rutgers wraps up final practice, looking forward to duel versus Wake Forest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite having less than a week of preparation, the Scarlet Knights confidently believe they are ready for their Gator Bowl matchup with Wake Forest.

Rutgers’ six-year bowl drought came to an end in an unusual way when it was announced that they would be replacing Texas A&M in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. This resulted from Covid-19 issues within the Aggies’ program.

While fans, players, and coaches alike are thrilled to once again see their team in a bowl game, there was one obvious concern: time, or a lack thereof.

Learning of their entry to the game so late, the entirety of the Rutgers program had to hurry to get everything in place for their trip to Jacksonville. There’s no better example of this than that of punter Adam Korsak. The Australia native was back home when he learned of the news.