There was perhaps no better way for No. 4 Rutgers to start conference play than by facing off against a ranked opponent, the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes. Rutgers, in their red uniforms, welcomed the 5-1-1 Buckeyes to Piscataway as they battled in front of a crowd of 2,031 on a warm, late summer afternoon. Rutgers had never been beaten by Ohio State, entering the game with a program record of 9-0-2 against the Buckeyes.

Allison Lowrey broke in on goal after a crisp feed from Sara Brocious and put the ball past Ohio State goalkeeper Katherine Robinson at 5:14 to give the Knights a one-goal lead in Sunday’s Big Ten opener at Yurcak Field. As it turned out, it would be the only goal they would need as the Rutgers women’s soccer team has now started the season 9-0, something no other squad has done in the history of the program.

The Scarlet Knights had not played in a week, and while they looked well rested, they appeared somewhat rusty in the early going, with good opportunities being spoiled by passes that were just off the mark.

But that wouldn’t matter, as just over five minutes in, Lowrey raced in on goal and put the ball past Robinson when the OSU goalkeeper came out to challenge.

Ohio State was nearly able to tie the game just minutes later when Emma Sears got a point-blank opportunity in front of the Rutgers goal, but a sprawling save by Knights’ goalkeeper Meagan McClelland denied the effort to keep RU in the lead, 1-0.

Riley Tiernan almost made it 2-0 when her shot rang the crossbar and fell straight down. After video review, it was determined that the ball never crossed the goal line, and the game remained 1-0.

The Buckeyes switched out goalkeepers to start the second half, subbing in freshman Molly Pritchard. However, Rutgers extended their lead to 2-0 when Brocious took a pass from Kylie Daigle who slipped it by Pritchard when she gambled and came out of the net in an attempt to smother the play.

The Buckeyes began to pressure in the second half when junior Peyton McNamara had a breakaway off a Rutgers turnover, but she fired the shot over the net. OSU kept up the frenzied play and got another chance when junior Kine Florte rang one off the crossbar at 78:05.

Rutgers had a chance to ice the match when they were awarded a penalty kick off a foul by OSU defender Kitty Jones-Black at 82:03, but Becci Fluchel fired the ball off the outside of the goalpost. Despite the missed opportunity, the Knights’ defense clamped down and drained the clock, giving RU a convincing 2-0 victory. For Rutgers’ goalkeeper Meagan McClelland, it was the thirty-ninth clean sheet of her amazing career.

The Scarlet Knights have been enjoying a healthy dose of home cooking, but will be packing their bags and heading out west to square off against Penn State on Thursday, Sept 22 as Big Ten Conference play continues. Game time is set for 6:00 p.m.