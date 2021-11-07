Rutgers Women’s Soccer Falls Short in Big Ten Tournament Finale

Just a few hours after the Rutgers field hockey team won its conference final match against Michigan to capture the Big Ten title, the Rutgers women's soccer team could not do the same, as the Wolverines defeated the Scarlet Knights 1-0 before a record-setting crowd of 5,103 at Yurcak Field. In a tight defensive contest, Michigan junior midfielder Raleigh Loughman put one past Rutgers goalkeeper Meagan McClelland’s right side for the lone goal of the match.

Having rolled through the regular season with just two losses, the Scarlet Knights were perfect against every conference foe they faced, capturing the Big Ten regular season title. But the Scarlet Knights could not get the perfect duo, as they were unable to improve upon their program-best thirteen straight victories in the title game.

Having faced Rutgers before, the Wolverines came out with a solid scouting report that they quickly put in place early in the match. Michigan had learned its lesson from their earlier 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Scarlet Knights on Oct. 6, and midfielder Sarah Stratigakis made her presence felt in the first half. The senior continually pressured the Knights defense, but it was Loughman’s goal at 26:12 that drew first blood. It was the first time Rutgers had trailed in a game since their Oct. 3 match against Ohio State. By the time the first half ended, Michigan’s domination was evident with the Wolverines having collected 10 shots to only one for Rutgers.

For the first time in over a month, the Scarlet Knights faced adversity, and this time, it was in the biggest game of the season.

Rather than go into a defensive shell, the Wolverines continued the pressure, and as the Scarlet Knights attempted to counter, the game got increasingly physical. When Michigan sophomore defender Jayde Riviere left the game with an injury, Rutgers began to get more opportunities in the offensive end. Riviere had held freshman Riley Tiernan in check all game long, but now, her absence was keenly felt by the Wolverine defense. Rutgers, with the clock draining, began to press deep into the Michigan end of the pitch with Tiernan carrying the ball down the left wing time and time again.

But it was not to be for the Scarlet Knights on this day. Every time Rutgers threatened on the attack, Michigan defenders dropped back to jump on every loose ball and frustrate the Rutgers attackers. Michigan head coach Jennifer Klein had conceived an ingenious game plan to hold the Big Ten’s top offense in check, and the maize and blue executed it to perfection.

While it was a disappointing ending for Rutgers’ run in the Big Ten Tournament, the Scarlet Knights don’t have much time to dwell on the loss. The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins on Nov. 12, and the Knights will have an opportunity at a much bigger prize.