Coming into the game, the defending Big Ten champion Scarlet Knights knew that 2-0 Buffalo was not going to be a pushover opponent. One of the favorites to take the Middle American Conference (MAC) this season, the Bulls finished fourth in 2021, posting a record of 13-4-3.

After having her point-black shot denied, Allison Lowrey collected her own rebound and sent her second effort into the back of the net at 54:58 to give the Scarlet Knights the lead on a goal that would eventually end up being the game winner.

The Knights had two quick opportunities in the first two minutes of the contest, but Buffalo’s goalkeeper Emily Kelly was equal to the task. While the Knights controlled the first 10 minutes of the game, Buffalo had an opportunity in the eleventh minute, but RU goalkeeper Meagan McClelland gambled and came far out of her net to break up the play.

Riley Tiernan created opportunity after opportunity for Rutgers, breaking down the right side of the pitch and repeatedly looking to center the ball for scoring tries. However, the Bulls were in a defense-first mindset, constantly falling back to swarm and clog the passing lanes for interceptions that would provide them with scoring chances.

The philosophy worked, as the Bulls were able to make a quick turnaround and breakout pass that gave a scoring chance to forward Jasmine Guerber. The sophomore from Montreal came in on goal, cut to her right and fired to her left, putting the ball past the outstretched arms of a diving McClelland on the right side to take a 1-0 lead at 29:52.

Needing a spark, the Knights made three substitutions, including Gia German, Adriana Kurla and Hailey Gutowski, but as the Knights’ frustration grew, Buffalo continued to thwart every Rutgers chance and the half ended with the Bulls holding the narrowest of leads.

But the second half was a different story.

Needing a quick goal to turn the tide, the Knights got one when sophomore Kylie Daigle sent a pass across the goal mouth to Tiernan who broke in on net, knocking it past the Buffalo netminder for her first tally of the young season just 42 seconds into the second half.

The home field crowd of 877 now engaged, it appeared to give life to the Knights, who quickly began to warm to the task. Rutgers, in their white uniforms, suddenly made the pitch look like a snowstorm with a flurry of activity in the ensuing nine minutes.

The frenzied effort paid off, as Rutgers got their go-ahead scoring chance when Lowrey’s first shot from close range was blocked by Kelly. Scrambling to the ball, the junior forward followed on the rebound and buried it in the far corner of the Buffalo net.

Rutgers is now 18-0-1 in home openers over the last 19 years. More importantly, today’s game, while difficult, provided the team with important lessons. They faced adversity, having trailed in a game for the first time this season. They came back behind the leadership of the team’s best offensive weapon, who scored her first of what will likely be many goals this season.

The 2-1 victory over Buffalo was the first of a six-game homestand for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights controlled the ball for the majority of the contest and dominated in time of possession. For the match, Rutgers collected 14 shots in all, holding Buffalo to only six.

Rutgers is next in action on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Temple. The Owls have a record of 0-1-2 and will be looking for their first win of the season when they visit Yurcak Field to face the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers will be the second Big Ten team that Temple has faced this year, as the Owls managed a 1-1 draw in their season opener against Maryland.

The Knights will then play their fifth game of the season before Labor Day when they host Princeton on Sunday, Sept 4. The Tigers were one of the few teams to beat the Scarlet Knights last season.