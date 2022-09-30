Coming into the game, the Wildcats had outscored opponents 23-6 this season, with junior Josie Aulicino (5-6-16) and senior Aurea del Carmen (3-4-10) leading the team. So, not surprisingly, Northwestern struck first as junior Ella Hase found del Carmen with a pinpoint pass, and the forward deflected the ball with her head past Rutgers goalkeeper Meagan McClelland at 8:39 for the early 1-0 lead.

For the first time ever, a top ten matchup between ranked teams took place at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. At 9-1-1, Northwestern, with their highest rank ever at No. 8 nationally, looked to make a statement against the No. 10 Scarlet Knights. Perhaps fittingly, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was the only goal that McClelland would allow, as she would slam the door on the Wildcats’ offense for the rest of the contest, making five game-saving plays for the balance of the match.

Trailing in the first half, the Scarlet Knights pressed the issue, keeping the Wildcats on their heels. But as Rutgers’ scoring opportunities amounted to nothing, frustration began to grow. As collisions began to become more and more frequent, the hometown crowd grew increasingly vocal as players from both sides began to hit the turf. Despite their efforts, the Knights trailed 1-0 at the end of the first forty-five minutes.

But the Scarlet Knights came out with a renewed fire to start the second half. The offensive pressure paid off, as junior midfielder Sara Brocious feathered a precision pass to forward Alison Lowrey in front, who finished the scoring play to get the game level at 1-1 less than three minutes into the second session.

Like two heavyweight fighters, the teams raced up and down the pitch with scoring efforts at each end, with McClelland making key saves again and again for Rutgers to keep the match tied as the time ticked down in the game.

With 16 minutes left, a foul committed by Rutgers defender Adriana Kuryla brought a yellow card and a scoring chance for Northwestern. However, McClelland once again ended the scrambly play in front that ensued from the free kick to keep the game tied at 1-1.

From that point on, the Wildcats began to take control of the match, with the Scarlet Knights constantly on the chase, leaving McClelland to singlehandedly keep RU in the game. Many times this season it has been the Rutgers defense that gives McClelland an easy outing, but on this night, against this opponent, it was goalkeeping that kept the Knights in the contest.

While the 1-1 draw was certainly a disappointment for both squads, the Knights should consider themselves fortunate to get the result. Outshot 14 to 10, with six Northwestern attempts on goal, RU appeared to be holding on at the end as the clock expired.

The road trip continues for the Knights as they next travel to West Lafayette, Ind. to face Purdue. Like Rutgers, the Boilermakers are coming off a 1-1 tie against Big Ten opponent Nebraska, and will be looking to collect a conference win. Purdue is 3-7-1 this season, and 2-3-1 at home. Game time is 12 noon on Sunday, October 2 at Folk Field.