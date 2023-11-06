The Rutgers women's basketball team is set to open the 2023-24 season at Jersey Mike's Arena tonight as they host defending CAA champion Monmouth at 7 pm. The new-look Scarlet Knights enter year two under head coach Coquese Washington, and the Hawks are entering Ginny Boggess' third year at the helm.

Coming into this year, the Hawks return three starters and seven players total who made an impact last season. However, they did lose leading scorer Bri Tinsley, who also led the team in three-pointers and assists. Ariana Vanderhoop is the leading returning scorer and earned preseason All-CAA honors. Leading rebounder Belle Kranbuhl also returns.

Monmouth finished the regular season at just 14-15 and 9-9 in the CAA, good for seventh in the conference, but went on a major run in the conference tournament, upsetting the top three seeds including a dominant 80-55 win in the championship game over top-seeded Towson. They ultimately fell to Tennessee Tech in the First Four.

On the Rutgers side, they welcome many new players to the equation. Destiny Adams and Mya Petticord arrived from the transfer portal from North Carolina and Texas A&M, respectively, while Lisa Thompson, Kennedy Brandt, and Jillian Huerter came in from the high school ranks. Huerter was with the team during practices but did not dress for any games, so this will be her first year on the court in Piscataway.

As for returning players, much of the core rotation is back, including All-Big Ten second-teamer Kaylene Smikle. Also returning are key rotation pieces Chyna Cornwell, Kassondra Brown, Awa Sidibe, Antonia Bates, and Erica Lafayette.

Both teams also welcome new additions to their respective coaching staff. The Scarlet Knights brought in Nneka Enemkpali and Jeanine Wasielewski as assistants, while sadly losing Nikki McCray-Penson. The Hawks brought in former Rutgers assistant Geoff Lanier to replace Camden Boehner. Lanier also spent time at Loyola (MD) in between Piscataway and Monmouth.

When the two teams take the court at Jersey Mike's Arena, they'll both be moving in different directions. The Scarlet Knights are looking to take a step forward with new pieces and renewed confidence, while Monmouth is trying to prove their March run last year was no fluke, even without some of their top contributors.

Either way, each team will be looking to start their season 1-0 on the opening night of college basketball nationwide.

The matchup will be streamed on Big Ten Plus, and radio broadcast will be available on 88.7 WRSU-FM and wrsu.org