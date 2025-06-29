Rutgers Women's Basketball Offseason Primer: Top storylines and questions

As the dog days of summer approach, so too does the quieter period of the offseason. Though summer workouts are in session, most rosters and coaching staffs are just about finalized. With Rutgers Women's Basketball's 2025-26 roster completed as the team regroups to prepare for head coach Coquese Washington's pivotal fourth season at the helm, the Scarlet Knights have plenty of storylines to follow with the season four months away.

1. Portal Fever Strikes the Scarlet Knights, Who is Left?

Although it is becoming more common in the bloom of the NIL and transfer portal era, it can still be jarring to see a roster - and in Rutgers' case, also a coaching staff - flip over in real time. The Scarlet Knights return just five players and two assistant coaches from the 2024-25 campaign, though Nneka Enemkpali shifted from an assistant coach to the Chief of Staff. The team lost four players to graduation and three to the transfer portal. Who remains? The two biggest returners to the roster are wings Antonia Bates and Zachara Perkins. Bates played in just five games as a junior, missing the remainder of the season with a knee injury that required surgery in January. Though her stats do not usually jump off the page, Bates' versatility on both ends of the floor was missed down the stretch of the season. Late in her sophomore campaign, she served as the team's point guard and primary ballhandler when the guard room suffered multiple injuries, also becoming one of the team's top defenders on the perimeter and near the basket. She is now the longest-tenured player in the program and has grown into a leader heading into her senior campaign. Similarly to Bates, Perkins also made much of her impact as a versatile player on both ends of the floor, though without the gaudy stats. In her freshman campaign, as the postseason came around, Perkins had grown into a multi-positional defender, as well as a progressing driver and playmaker on the offensive end. She can develop into a similar weapon as Bates, giving the Scarlet Knights multiple versatile options on both ends of the floor. In the frontcourt, junior Janae Walker returns for her second year with the program after transferring in from Kentucky. She played a limited role off the bench in her first season in Piscataway, but was consistently a strong rebounder, even in small sample sizes. Though she will be relied on more with the graduation of standout forwards Destiny Adams and Chyna Cornwell, Walker also has more depth around her to soften the losses. Guards Kennedy Brandt and Deja Young also return for their junior and senior seasons, respectively. Brandt saw an increased role as a perimeter threat, particularly down the stretch of the season. She enters her third season with the program, Young her second.

2. Who is Incoming?

With the aforementioned nationwide portal whirlwind comes new stories and backgrounds, with Rutgers' situation being no different. The team brought in six newcomers from the transfer portal and two from the high school ranks. This helped bolster the team's overall roster, which sits at 13 players, the most in Washington's tenure. Here is a look at each addition. TRANSFERS G Faith Blackstone: The program's first transfer portal addition - committing just one day after the Scarlet Knights' season ended in the WNIT Great 8 against Buffalo - Blackstone helped lead Stephen F. Austin to the Southland Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament bid. Primarily effective as a slasher in the paint, Blackstone averaged 14 points per game and will likely start for Rutgers, her sixth collegiate stop in as many years. She has been at nearly every level, starting at Syracuse before playing for North Carolina A&T, CCBC Essex (JUCO), Coppin State, and the Ladyjacks last season. G Kaylah Ivey: The second guard addition, Ivey committed two days after Blackstone. She opted to play her fifth and final season at Rutgers, similar to former wing JoJo Lacey. At point guard, Ivey grew into one of the top playmakers in the ACC with the Eagles. She averaged over five assists per game in each of her last two seasons in Chestnut Hill, including a program-record 16 assists against Miami (FL) in January. She will likely take over the starting point guard spot, giving the Scarlet Knights another veteran in the backcourt. F Yacine N'Diaye: N'Diaye became the first frontcourt addition, a much-needed one after losing two program standouts at forward. She also played in the NCAA Tournament with Southern Conference champion North Carolina-Greensboro. N'Diaye will likely be a depth piece in the paint, posting some impressive rebound and block numbers in a smaller sample size in the SoCon. F Nene Ndiaye: Another former Boston College Eagle, Ndiaye committed as another forward addition, committing 18 days after her teammate Ivey. Though another addition without gaudy numbers, Ndiaye is another who flashed in a smaller role. While most of her offensive production came in the paint, she also expanded her range with a developing three-point shot with solid efficiency on lower volume. She will likely compete for a starting spot, but will be at least an important depth piece in the frontcourt. G Lauryn Swann: The most high-profile of Rutgers' transfer portal additions, Swann transferred from Arizona after a solid freshman campaign. Originally hailing from Queens, New York, she played for national power Long Island Lutheran nearby. An All-Big 12 Freshman Team honoree, Swann served as the Wildcats' first option off the bench as a sharpshooter, leading Arizona in three-pointers made while ranking second in attempts and three-point percentage. While she may not start immediately, Swann brings a high ceiling with her three years of eligibility remaining and shooting ability. F Imani Lester: The third high-major add of the week coming from Kansas State at the time of her commitment, Lester was the team's third transfer in the frontcourt to help revamp the position. A highly-regarded recruit, she has the potential to be the team's top rim protector with two years of eligibility remaining. Lester posted strong metrics playing in an extremely talented Wildcat frontcourt at the rim, in a smaller sample size. At 6-foot-4, Lester is one of the favorites to start at center and will hope to replicate for 5.2 percent block rate, giving the Scarlet Knights a new rim presence to fill in the shoes of Cornwell and Adams. FRESHMEN C PreciousGem Wheeler: For nine months, Wheeler was the lone high school commit in Rutgers' 2025 recruiting class. Coming from nearby Franklin High School, Wheeler first earned her offer from the program in May of 2023, later committing in September. She was a strong rim protector for the Warriors, facing some tough competition in Somerset County, including against Gill St. Bernard's UConn-bound center Gandy Malou-Mamel. While Wheeler may not be an immediate starter, she has the size and movement ability to be a force at the rim in the future. G/F Makylah Moore: Moore joins the program as the Scarlet Knights' most recent addition, committing at the beginning of June. The Queens native had a whirlwind high school career, suiting up for Nazareth High School in Brooklyn for three years, while also playing her sophomore season at South Shore High School down the road, winning city titles with both schools. Moore fits the mold as a versatile guard/wing with a strong driving ability, while also becoming a growing playmaker and defender. In her true freshman season, Moore's role will be in the air, but she will have room to grow into becoming a Big Ten player.

3. Who is the No. 1 Option?

While all of the additions seem like solid gets, a critical question remains: 20 seconds left, shot clock off, down by a possession, who gets the ball? In Washington's first three seasons, that answer was clear. Kaylene Smikle broke out and had a historic freshman scoring season, and continued that momentum as a sophomore, until she missed the final half of the season and later transferred to Maryland. From there, Adams stepped up and carried the offensive load. She did that again as a senior, also having Kiyomi McMiller by her side. Now, both are gone - Adams to graduation and McMiller to Big Ten rival Penn State - though the question of who the team's top offensive option will be still remains. It could be Blackstone, who shouldered the offensive load at multiple stops, and helped lead Stephen F. Austin to the NCAA Tournament. It could be Ivey, who may not lead the team in scoring, but could be the primary engine of an egalitarian-style offense with more balanced numbers. The same can be said for Bates and Perkins, if their familiarity in the program and system push them to the top of the totem pole. Someone like Swann could even break out as the team's top scorer, with her three-point shooting ability giving the Scarlet Knights some much-needed perimeter pop. Whoever the go-to offensive option will be, it should be figured out sooner rather than later. While having several options that are capable of handling the offensive burden seems beneficial in theory, most successful offensive teams need at least one player that takes over in the key moments, or even throughout a game. The offense definitely seems to have more depth, but not as much high-end talent as last season. Rutgers' leading scorer could be any one of five or six players, but it would behoove the coaching staff to identify which one should be the primary option. Speaking of them...

4. New Faces Everywhere - Even on Staff!

Not only did the roster almost completely turn over, but the coaching staff did so as well. The Scarlet Knights had three assistant coach openings with the departures of Tasha Pointer, Johnetta Hayes (Head Coach at Alabama State), and John Hampton (Assistant Coach at George Washington), along with multiple support staff openings. All of those openings were filled at the start of summer workouts, while Jeanine Wasielewski remains an assistant coach, now as the team's offensive coordinator. The biggest new fish was the hire of Senior Associate Head Coach Shannon LeBeauf from UCLA. In addition to her 14 years with the Bruins, LeBeauf also has had plenty of success at other stops. Duke made the NCAA Tournament all five years she was on staff, including a National Championship appearance in 2006. Iowa made the 2001 NCAA Tournament in her second and final year on the coaching staff, the first for now-legendary head coach Lisa Bluder. She also played for the Hawkeyes, including her freshman season for Hall of Fame head coach C. Vivian Stringer, the season before she took over at Rutgers. She has spent the past 14 years at UCLA as Cori Close's No. 2, as the Bruins have formed into a national power in the Pac-12, and now in the Big Ten. Coming with LeBeauf is her husband, Sean, who will be the Scarlet Knights' defensive coordinator. Spending the last four seasons as an assistant at UC-Riverside, LeBeauf helped coach solid defenses under two different head coaches. According to Bart Torvik's metrics, the Highlanders ranked in the top 100 nationally twice in adjusted defensive efficiency, solid for a low-major team. They thrived on forcing turnovers, ranking inside the top 65 teams nationally in four of the last five years in forced turnover rate, including sixth nationally (29.1 percent) in the 2023-24 season. If Rutgers can force turnovers at a similar rate, the defense should be much improved. Dani Edwards and James Spinelli are the other two additions to the staff, with Edwards also earning the role of Director of Recruiting Operations, while Spinelli will be the Director of Scouting & Analytics. Edwards comes from SMU after four seasons in the same role, and another previous year as the Director of Player Personnel. She also spent a year at Michigan in that same role, giving her a season of Big Ten experience. She was also a standout guard at Clemson in her playing career. Spinelli comes from a different background, getting into coaching after working as a team manager at Temple as an undergraduate, before becoming the team's Video Coordinator. He worked the same role at Notre Dame, where he overlapped with Washington for two seasons. After five years in South Bend, he became an assistant coach and analytics director at Northeastern.

5. Where to Improve?

Given the team's new look as a whole, the Scarlet Knights of last year and this upcoming season will look vastly different. Where can they point to as benchmarks to get better? Shooting: As mentioned multiple times, Rutgers struggled to consistently create from the perimeter, and has for multiple seasons running. As a team, the Scarlet Knights shot 30.2 percent from the three-point line, good for 220th nationally and 17th in the Big Ten. The team's 44.7 percent effective field goal percentage, weighing three-pointers more than two-pointers, ranked 216th nationally. Even from the free-throw line, the team struggled with a 66.8 percent mark, ranking 308th in the country. New personnel come in, but Swann is the only one with a strong perimeter shooting pedigree. Can others develop a perimeter attack to give the offense some more juice from the outside? Rebounding: While it may seem surprising that a team with Adams and Cornwell, two of the Big Ten's top rebounders, would need to improve on it, Rutgers also struggled rebounding last season. While a solid offensive rebounding team, the Scarlet Knights' 34.2 percent defensive rebounding rate ranked 303rd nationally. In terms of personnel, making up the production of Adams and Cornwell will likely come in a by-committee role, as the team brought in multiple forwards with solid rebounding numbers in smaller sample sizes. While there may not be one standout rebounder, the defensive rebounding numbers should improve with more options. Playmaking: While Rutgers struggled badly with turnovers in Washington's first two seasons, they did improve on keeping control of the ball, ranking closer to the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in turnovers. Conversely, the assist numbers still ranked at the bottom, recording the fewest assists per game and the lowest assist-to-turnover ratio. Fixing this could be another matter of who is in the lineup. Ivey and Bates both bring proven playmaking chops at the high-major level - Ivey ranked 25th in the country in assist rate according to Bart Torvik - and should help with the offense's passing. The aforementioned offensive balance should help, as well. Without Adams or McMiller or even Smikle two years ago, there is not one true option to carry the offense, likely leading to more ball movement. The team should have more depth this upcoming season, which should help remedy the lack of playmaking.

Rutgers Women's Basketball Scholarship Chart:

