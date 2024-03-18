Lafayette spent her first four seasons as a Scarlet Knight, and was one of three remaining players from former head coach C. Vivian Stringer's final team.

With the transfer portal officially opening today, Rutgers women's basketball had its second entry. According to reports, Guard Erica Lafayette will enter and spend her final college season elsewhere.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native joined the program as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 and saw her playing time steadily increase throughout her time on the Banks. She finishes her Rutgers career averaging 3.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

In her senior year, Lafayette stepped up towards the end of the season as injuries struck the Scarlet Knights. She saw her playing time increase in February and started the final three games, scoring in double-figures in all three. This included a career-high 20 points in a loss at Michigan State and a career-high four three-pointers in the Big Ten Tournament loss to Minnesota.

She was also beloved off the court as the team's energizer and leader.

"There is nobody like Erica," head coach Coquese Washington said during the year.

Lafayette and guard Kaylene Smikle have entered the transfer portal, with more movement surely to come as the March continues. Stay tuned to The Knight Report for the latest offseason news and moves for Rutgers women's hoops.