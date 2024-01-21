With program legends aplenty celebrating its 50th season, Rutgers women's basketball could not complete a comeback over Michigan, falling 56-50 in a low-scoring affair. The Scarlet Knights (6-15, 0-8) extended their losing streak to ten games, while the Wolverines (13-6, 4-3) bounced back with a victory after losing three of their previous four games. Destiny Adams was once again among the scoring leaders for Rutgers, as she scored 11 points to reach double-digit scoring for the sixth consecutive game. Freshman Jillian Huerter led the team with 12 points, including three of the Scarlet Knights' four three-pointers in the game. On the Michigan side, Laila Phelia and Lauren Hansen carried much of the scoring burden. Phelia led all scorers with 25 points and six rebounds, while Hansen scored 12. No other Wolverine scored more than five points.

The Scarlet Knights rallied in the fourth quarter despite being shorthanded once again. Kaylene Smikle missed her sixth consecutive game, and Lisa Thompson was unavailable in the second half, according to head coach Coquese Washington. Foul trouble stacked up as well, as Adams picked up three fouls in the third quarter alone and played only three minutes in the period. After Michigan opened up a game-high ten-point lead with four minutes to go, the Scarlet Knights were able to put together a 10-2 run of their own to draw within two at 49-47 thanks to a jumper by Mya Petticord. Ultimately, that was the closest Rutgers would get as neither team would score for the next minute of play until Hansen buried a three-pointer to put the Wolverines back up by two possessions. Turnovers were once again an issue for the Scarlet Knights, giving the ball away 21 times to extend their conference lead in giveaways. On a more positive note, the offense did seem to flow better and get more good looks in the second half, where they made their comeback effort. Washington said the team made adjustments at halftime based on the looks they were getting from Michigan. Another positive was the team's defense. The Wolverines shot just 36% from the floor in the game, with 15 turnovers of their own. Their offensive attack, usually averaging close to 70 points per game, was held largely in check aside from the efforts of Phelia and Hansen. "I thought we gave some great efforts to get some blocks, to get some deflections, to get some box outs, some rebounds," Washington said. "We just needed a few more."