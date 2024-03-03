Despite playing a largely close game and drawing near multiple times, Rutgers women's basketball could not put it all together, falling 72-61 at home to Northwestern on Senior Day. The Scarlet Knights (8-23, 2-16 Big Ten) clinched the 14 seed in Wednesday's Big Ten tournament with the loss, while the Wildcats (9-20, 4-14 Big Ten) clinched the 13 seed. Each team's opening-round matchup will depend on Purdue's result against Michigan on Sunday evening. Rutgers was led once again by Destiny Adams, leading the way with 14 points. Erica Lafayette and Chyna Cornwell also had key contributions on their senior days with 13 points for Lafayette and 9 points with 11 rebounds for Cornwell. Kassondra Brown, the Scarlet Knights' other senior, scored 7 points and grabbed four rebounds in her final game at Jersey Mike's Arena. Northwestern was once again led by star forward Caileigh Walsh, who scored a game-high 22 points in her return to New Jersey. The Sparta native and Gill St. Bernards product scored 22 points in both games against Rutgers this season. Melannie Daley and Caroline Lau were the other two Wildcats in double-figures, scoring 20 and 16 points, respectively.

The Scarlet Knights once again struggled with a slow start offensively, allowing Northwestern to open up a 16-3 lead at the 6:20 mark of the opening quarter. They were able to settle in a bit better as the quarter went along, bringing the deficit to nine points after the opening ten minutes. The second quarter also saw Rutgers claw back into the game, starting and finishing strong while also upping their efficiency from the three-point line. They were able to cut it to five midway through, but two Wildcat treys put the lead right back up to double-figures. The Scarlet Knights trailed by eight heading into the locker room at halftime, with the game at an arm's length. Freshman Jillian Huerter had another strong game from the perimeter, often running the point because of Mya Petticord's second consecutive absence. She scored 10 points of her own with two three-pointers.

Northwestern came out of the gates hot once again, scoring 23 points in the third quarter and regaining a double-digit lead. Lau hit a buzzer-beating three to push the lead to 15, closing out a period where they outscored the Scarlet Knights by seven and set them up to salt away the victory in the fourth. The final quarter showed a nice effort offensively for Rutgers, but once again they struggled defensively in the opening minutes to contain the Wildcats and their attack led by Walsh. The Scarlet Knights were able to end the game on a 7-0 run, but it was ultimately not enough as they finished the regular season with another double-digit loss and on a four-game losing skid.