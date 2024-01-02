Confusion first arrived when Smikle and Bates were not on the floor for warmups, one game after Smikle played only five minutes, while Bates only played twelve. Neither were listed on the Big Ten's availability report, so their absence did not appear to be injury-related.

Rutgers came into this game shorthanded, as usual starters Kaylene Smikle and Antonia Bates were not active for the game due to undisclosed reasons. Add in an early injury to Kassondra Brown - who later returned - and foul trouble all throughout, and the Scarlet Knights were behind the 8 ball for much of the night.

In a game where seemingly all the odds were stacked against them, Rutgers women's basketball fell in heartbreaking fashion at Purdue 77-76 at Mackey Arena. The Scarlet Knights' losing streak extends to five games as they fall to 0-3 in Big Ten play. Next up is 4th-ranked Iowa and Caitlin Clark coming to town.

Dealing with the absence of two key contributors, Destiny Adams stepped up in what was her finest performance as a Scarlet Knight so far. She played all 40 minutes and was effective throughout, scoring 23 points on 6-for-15 shooting while making all 11 of her free throws, and also grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked two shots. The North Carolina transfer has played well in many spots throughout the year but fully put it together in a dominant performance when she was needed most.

Adams had a chance to win the game in the final possession down a point, but her turnaround shot could not fall.

She was one of four Rutgers players in double figures, as Jillian Huerter and Lisa Thompson both scored 16 points and Mya Petticord scored 14 in her second game back from an extended injury absence.

Huerter, who played 38 minutes, also hit four of her seven attempts from beyond the three-point line, seemingly all of them coming in big spots, including a buzzer-beating trey from almost three feet behind the line to make it a three-point game going into halftime. She also had a clutch steal to give Rutgers the ball back in the waning seconds of the game with a chance at a win.

Foul trouble once again hurt the Scarlet Knights, as Thompson and Brown both fouled out, and Erica Lafayette was the only Rutgers player to not pick up at least three fouls. The 23 Rutgers fouls led to 26 Purdue free throws, which they converted on 17 of them.

The loss marked another performance where the Scarlet Knights were inconsistent from quarter to quarter. In Saturday's loss to Northwestern, Rutgers was able to gain momentum in the first and third quarters, while Wildcats controlled the second and fourth quarters. It was the opposite against Purdue, as the Boilermakers controlled the game out of the locker room in the first and second halves, while the Scarlet Knights got themselves back into the game thanks to strong performances in the second and fourth quarters.

Despite the 77 points given up, Rutgers' defense played remarkably well down the stretch in a key spot, as they have been able to do in spots against strong opponents. The Boilermakers went without a field goal for nearly the final six minutes of the game. Their final basket was a layup by Madison Layden - who led Purdue with 19 points in 33 minutes - with 5:41 to go that pushed the lead to 73-62. From there, the Scarlet Knights closed the game on a 14-4 run, with all of the Boilermakers' points coming from the free throw line.

The biggest takeaway from this game is that Rutgers will not go away in any game they play. The Scarlet Knights were extremely shorthanded, displayed by freshman Kennedy Brandt, who was recently put on scholarship over the break, was the only player available off the bench by the time the game ended. They still continued to fight even with the odds stacked against them and almost managed to pull off a stunning upset against a Purdue team that is looking to build off an NCAA Tournament appearance a season ago.

The next matchup will certainly not be easy, as playing Caitlin Clark never is. However, the team will likely be amped up playing in front of a sold-out Jersey Mike's Arena crowd and must be able to continue to look ahead to the rest of the schedule as with the talent on the team they can stack up some Big Ten wins.

While the beginning of the schedule has not gone how the team hoped, it's a long season and there's plenty of time remaining to turn the ship around. That starts with a good performance against the toughest team remaining on its schedule.