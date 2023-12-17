In their final nonconference matchup of the season, Rutgers women's basketball fell to #16 Virginia Tech 84-59. The Scarlet Knights (6-8, 0-1) fought hard but could not pull the upset as the Hokies (7-2, 0-0) were too strong from the perimeter. Virginia Tech was led by their guards, as Georgia Amoore and Matilda Ekh scored 25 and 18 points. Star center Elizabeth Kitley had a relatively quiet game, with 11 points and eight rebounds, short of her season averages of 21 and 11. Kaylene Smikle led all Rutgers scorers with 22 points.

Much like their previous home matchup against #17 Indiana, the Scarlet Knights kept the game close in the opening quarter, with the score tied at 13 after ten minutes of play. Rutgers only shot 31% from the floor in the period, but Virginia Tech also struggled, shooting 28% from the floor. The Hokies really kickstarted their offensive attack in the second quarter, catching fire from the three-point line. They shot 7-for-11 from downtown in the period and were led by Ekh, a transfer from Michigan State, who scored 14 points in the quarter alone. The perimeter blizzard helped Virginia Tech outscore the Scarlet Knights 25-11 in the second quarter, to go up 38-24 at halftime, punctuated by a 20-1 run that saw the Hokies make six threes in a span of five and a half minutes. Rutgers was also hampered by foul trouble throughout the game, especially in the opening 20 minutes. Destiny Adams only played four minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls. Her first two came early in the first quarter after a charge and a shooting foul, then right after being subbed in during a free throw, committed a loose-ball foul and was subbed right back out. Chyna Cornwell was also whistled for three fouls, while Smikle got called for two in the opening half.

