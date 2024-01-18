Rutgers women's basketball falls again at Illinois for ninth straight loss
Rutgers women's basketball continued their slide with a 96-68 loss to Illinois in Champaign on Wednesday night. The Scarlet Knights (6-14, 0-7) extended their losing streak to nine consecutive games, dating back to December 5th against La Salle. The Fighting Illini (8-8, 2-4) have won two straight Big Ten games after starting off losing their first four.
Destiny Adams once again led the way for the Scarlet Knights in Kaylene Smikle's absence, leading all scorers with 26 points while also grabbing six rebounds. Mya Petticord was the only other Rutgers player in double-figures, scoring 16 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing a season-high six assists. Genesis Bryant led Illinois with 17 points, one of six Fighting Illini to score in double figures.
Rutgers was once again plagued by a slow start, as Illinois made their first six shots en route to a 10-0 and 12-2 opening lead. By the end of the first quarter, the Illini led 23-5. Jillian Huerter scored all five points for the Scarlet Knights in the period. As a team, they only shot 2-for-11 from the floor and turned the ball over six times.
The Illini took advantage, shooting 60% from the floor in the opening ten minutes while getting scores from seven different players.
In the second quarter, the Scarlet Knights responded well by scoring 29 points in the period to go into halftime with a 45-34 deficit. Petticord scored 14 in the second quarter alone, and Adams scored seven.
Even with the improved scoring effort, the defense could not contain the Illini scoring attack, as they shot a blistering 61% from the floor in the opening stanza scoring 18 of their points in the paint.
Coming out of the locker room in the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights were again able to keep up pace with Illinois, drawing close to even being outscored 22-20. Adams took over in the final 20 minutes, scoring 19 points in the second half including 11 in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, the game was still in reach as the Illini led 67-54.
Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they could not pull off the comeback as Illinois began to pull away to close out the game. They opened the quarter on another backbreaking 12-0 run to put the game out of reach. Nine Fighting Illini scored in the final ten minutes, using a balanced attack like they did all game to shut down the visitors.
Rutgers is back in action on Sunday afternoon as they host Michigan at 2 p.m. The Wolverines (12-6, 3-3) have shown the ability to play like one of the better teams in the conference - showcased by an upset win against Ohio State - but are coming off a 19-point loss to Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights will look to avoid their tenth straight loss with the Big Ten schedule in full swing.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Talk about it on the Rutgers Women's Hoops Free Message Board