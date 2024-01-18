Rutgers women's basketball continued their slide with a 96-68 loss to Illinois in Champaign on Wednesday night. The Scarlet Knights (6-14, 0-7) extended their losing streak to nine consecutive games, dating back to December 5th against La Salle. The Fighting Illini (8-8, 2-4) have won two straight Big Ten games after starting off losing their first four. Destiny Adams once again led the way for the Scarlet Knights in Kaylene Smikle's absence, leading all scorers with 26 points while also grabbing six rebounds. Mya Petticord was the only other Rutgers player in double-figures, scoring 16 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing a season-high six assists. Genesis Bryant led Illinois with 17 points, one of six Fighting Illini to score in double figures.

Rutgers was once again plagued by a slow start, as Illinois made their first six shots en route to a 10-0 and 12-2 opening lead. By the end of the first quarter, the Illini led 23-5. Jillian Huerter scored all five points for the Scarlet Knights in the period. As a team, they only shot 2-for-11 from the floor and turned the ball over six times. The Illini took advantage, shooting 60% from the floor in the opening ten minutes while getting scores from seven different players. In the second quarter, the Scarlet Knights responded well by scoring 29 points in the period to go into halftime with a 45-34 deficit. Petticord scored 14 in the second quarter alone, and Adams scored seven. Even with the improved scoring effort, the defense could not contain the Illini scoring attack, as they shot a blistering 61% from the floor in the opening stanza scoring 18 of their points in the paint.