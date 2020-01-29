Tuesday’s win over Purdue for the No. 25 Rutgers men’s basketball team was very similar to this past Saturday’s against Nebraska.

Rutgers got out to a big lead in the second half - the Scarlet Knights were up by 17 at the 18:07 mark - but the Boilermakers whittled down their deficit to just three points with 2:08 left.

There was no last-second heroics needed, however, because despite going the last 6:44 of the contest without a field goal, Rutgers still won by seven, 70-33, thanks to clutch shooting from the free-throw line.

"No lead matters. These teams are really good, they make plays, it's a game of runs. I love the way we finished the game from the foul line. I won't be getting e-mails tomorrow about free throw shooting. That's a good thing for me and I look forward to that,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “These guys made good plays down the stretch. You have to do that in this league. Every game is like that. You see it every time you turn on the Big Ten Network."

Overall, the Scarlet Knights shot 69 percent from the foul line (25-of-36), but they were 17-of-24 (71 percent) in the second half including 10-for-12 in the final 4:25 (both misses by Myles Johnson) and 6-for-6 with 26 seconds or less remaining.

For a team that can be cold from the free-throw line, Rutgers made it all count when it mattered most in crunch time.

Geo Baker made two shots from the charity stripe with 4:25 left, McConnell went 6-for-6 himself over the final 1:49 of the game, and Ron Harper Jr. knocked down two freebies with 13 seconds to go.

“It’s a mindset thing. A couple years ago, we might have missed those free throws just because we didn’t have the right mindset. Winning is the only thing that matters,” Baker said. “Guys stepped up and every single one said, ‘I got it’. We knocked down our free throws down the stretch. It worked out well.”

McConnell went 12-for-12 from the foul line in the game, tying Harper for the most free throws in a Big Ten game for the Scarlet Knights. Harper also went 12-for-12 against Penn State on Jan. 7.

“Those were big shots on the line. Purdue’s a really good team. It’s all about coming out with the ‘W’. Those were big shots I knew I had to make because they were going on their run and cutting it down,” McConnell said. “Me making those shots put the game away.”

McConnell said he doesn’t think he’s ever made 12 free throws on 12 attempts in a game before, but he wasn’t nervous on the line late.

“If you work on it, there’s really no pressure,” McConnell said. “It’s all about repetition. I was confident.”

These last two games, in years past, would have most likely resulted in losses for the Scarlet Knights. But this is a different team in every way shape or form. Rutgers is more experienced, better, and its mindset is different.

“It’s Big Ten basketball and basketball is a game of runs. I think the most important thing is that we survived their punches. Every time they made a run we there to get right back on them,” Baker said. “It felt good to know we can take a punch and give one right back.”