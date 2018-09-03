Las Vegas has released the point spreads for week two of college football and weighed in on Saturday’s game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

According to Vegasinsider.com, Rutgers has opened as a 34-point underdog against Ohio State.

This past weekend the Scarlet Knights took down the Texas State Bobcats with a 35-7 win in the teams home opener. Rutgers was led by true freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski who went 20-29 for 205 and threw one touchdown. Despite a solid performance from Sitkowski, sophomore running back Raheem Blackshear stole the show. He rushed 12 times for 62 yards along with having both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

On the flip side of things the Ohio State Buckeyes also handled their business this past Saturday when they put the beatdown on Oregon State in a 77-31 victory for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes put up over 700+ yards of total offense on the Beavers, led by Dwayne Haskins who threw for 300+ yards and running back Mike Weber who put up another 180+ yards rushing.

This will be the fifth time the two schools have met on the football field and Ohio State is 4-0 in those previous matchups. Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Columbus, Ohio is set for 3:30 p.m EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Here are some other notable spreads across the conference:

Michigan (-26.5) vs. Western Michigan

Purdue (-14) vs. Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin (-34.5) vs. New Mexico

Northwestern (-3) vs. Duke

Nebraska (-4) vs. Colorado

Iowa (-4) vs. Iowa State

Maryland (-14) vs. Bowling Green State

Indiana (-6.5) vs. Virginia

Minnesota (-2) vs. Fresno State

Penn State (-9) vs. Pittsburgh

Michigan State (-6.5) vs. Arizona State

