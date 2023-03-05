News More News
Rutgers vs. Northwestern: How to watch, betting lines, key stats & more

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again for another Big Ten matchup as they will face off against Northwestern on Sunday night for the program's final regular season game of the year.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

HOW TO WATCH...

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Northwestern Wildcats

WHEN: Sunday at 7:30pm ET || BTN

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

NOTABLE RANKINGS...

RUTGERS || NORTHWESTERN

NET: No. 38 || No. 45

KENPOM: No. 36 || No. 50

ESPN BPI: No. 20 || No. 46

SAGARIN: No. 38 || No. 41

T-RANK: No. 34 || No. 30

BETTING ODDS....

Rutgers enters Thursday night as a 5.0-point favorites to Northwestern with the game's total over/under in points set at 126.5.

The Scarlet Knights this season are 17-12-1 this season against the spread as well as 13-7-1 when listed as favorites. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are 18-12-0 against the spread this season and 10-5-0 as a home underdogs this season.

In terms of over/unders, the Scarlet Knights have seen the over hit in 12 of 30 games while Northwestern in the meantime also has seen 11 of 30 games hit the over.

KEY FIGURES...

STAT COMPARISON
STAT RUTGERS NORTHWESTERN

OVERALL RECORD

18-12

20-10

CONFERENCE RECORD

10-9

11-8

POINTS PER GAME

68.7

67.8

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

60.2

62.6

FIELD GOAL %

43.2%

40.8%

ASSISTS PER GAME

15.1

13.0

REBOUNDS PER GAME

37.4

34.3

STEALS PER GAME

8.7

7.9

BLOCKS PER GAME

4.0

4.1

INJURY REPORT...

B1G INJURY REPORT
TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

Rutgers

Mawot Mag

Knee Injury (Torn ACL)

OUT

Northwestern

Julian Roper II

Ankle Injury

OUT

Northwestern

Luke Hunger

Foot Surgery

OUT

RECRUIT COMPARISON....

