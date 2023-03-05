Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again for another Big Ten matchup as they will face off against Northwestern on Sunday night for the program's final regular season game of the year. Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

HOW TO WATCH...

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Northwestern Wildcats WHEN: Sunday at 7:30pm ET || BTN WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

NOTABLE RANKINGS...

RUTGERS || NORTHWESTERN NET: No. 38 || No. 45 KENPOM: No. 36 || No. 50 ESPN BPI: No. 20 || No. 46 SAGARIN: No. 38 || No. 41 T-RANK: No. 34 || No. 30

BETTING ODDS....

Rutgers enters Thursday night as a 5.0-point favorites to Northwestern with the game's total over/under in points set at 126.5. The Scarlet Knights this season are 17-12-1 this season against the spread as well as 13-7-1 when listed as favorites. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are 18-12-0 against the spread this season and 10-5-0 as a home underdogs this season. In terms of over/unders, the Scarlet Knights have seen the over hit in 12 of 30 games while Northwestern in the meantime also has seen 11 of 30 games hit the over.

KEY FIGURES...

STAT COMPARISON STAT RUTGERS NORTHWESTERN OVERALL RECORD 18-12 20-10 CONFERENCE RECORD 10-9 11-8 POINTS PER GAME 68.7 67.8 POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME 60.2 62.6 FIELD GOAL % 43.2% 40.8% ASSISTS PER GAME 15.1 13.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME 37.4 34.3 STEALS PER GAME 8.7 7.9 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.0 4.1

INJURY REPORT...

B1G INJURY REPORT TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS Rutgers Mawot Mag Knee Injury (Torn ACL) OUT Northwestern Julian Roper II Ankle Injury OUT Northwestern Luke Hunger Foot Surgery OUT

RECRUIT COMPARISON....