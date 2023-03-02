News More News
Rutgers vs. Minnesota: How to watch, betting lines, key stats & more

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again for another Big Ten matchup as they will face off against Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

HOW TO WATCH...

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

WHEN: Thursday at 7:00pm ET || FS1

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

NOTABLE RANKINGS...

RUTGERS || MINNESOTA

NET: No. 32 || No. 240

KENPOM: No. 31 || No. 224

ESPN BPI: No. 20 || No. 222

SAGARIN: No. 32 || No. 167

T-RANK: No. 32 || No. 238

BETTING ODDS....

Rutgers enters Thursday night as a 8.5-point favorites to Minnesota with the game's total over/under in points set at 126.5.

The Scarlet Knights this season are 17-11-1 this season against the spread as well as 13-6-1 when listed as favorites. The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, are 10-15-2 against the spread this season and 3-6-1 as a home underdogs this season.

In terms of over/unders, the Scarlet Knights have seen the over hit in 11 of 29 games while Minnesota in the meantime also has seen 11 of 29 games hit the over.

KEY FIGURES...

STAT COMPARISON
STAT RUTGERS MINNESOTA

OVERALL RECORD

18-11

7-20

CONFERENCE RECORD

10-8

1-16

POINTS PER GAME

68.5

62.0

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

59.7

70.8

FIELD GOAL %

43.0%

42.5%

ASSISTS PER GAME

15.0

14.1

REBOUNDS PER GAME

37.4

33.5

STEALS PER GAME

8.8

4.7

BLOCKS PER GAME

3.9

4.0

INJURY REPORT...

B1G INJURY REPORT
TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

Rutgers

Mawot Mag

Knee Injury (Torn ACL)

OUT

Minnesota

Isaiah Ihnen

Knee Injury

OUT

Minnesota

Parker Fox

Knee Injury

OUT

Minnesota

Braeden Carrington

Leg Injury

QUESTIONABLE

Minnesota

Taurus Samuels

Undisclosed Injury

QUESTIONABLE

RECRUIT COMPARISON....

