Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again for another Big Ten matchup as they will face off against Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.

Rutgers enters Thursday night as a 8.5-point favorites to Minnesota with the game's total over/under in points set at 126.5.

The Scarlet Knights this season are 17-11-1 this season against the spread as well as 13-6-1 when listed as favorites. The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, are 10-15-2 against the spread this season and 3-6-1 as a home underdogs this season.

In terms of over/unders, the Scarlet Knights have seen the over hit in 11 of 29 games while Minnesota in the meantime also has seen 11 of 29 games hit the over.