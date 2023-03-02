Rutgers vs. Minnesota: How to watch, betting lines, key stats & more
Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again for another Big Ten matchup as they will face off against Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
HOW TO WATCH...
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
WHEN: Thursday at 7:00pm ET || FS1
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
NOTABLE RANKINGS...
RUTGERS || MINNESOTA
NET: No. 32 || No. 240
KENPOM: No. 31 || No. 224
ESPN BPI: No. 20 || No. 222
SAGARIN: No. 32 || No. 167
T-RANK: No. 32 || No. 238
BETTING ODDS....
Rutgers enters Thursday night as a 8.5-point favorites to Minnesota with the game's total over/under in points set at 126.5.
The Scarlet Knights this season are 17-11-1 this season against the spread as well as 13-6-1 when listed as favorites. The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, are 10-15-2 against the spread this season and 3-6-1 as a home underdogs this season.
In terms of over/unders, the Scarlet Knights have seen the over hit in 11 of 29 games while Minnesota in the meantime also has seen 11 of 29 games hit the over.
KEY FIGURES...
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MINNESOTA
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
18-11
|
7-20
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
10-8
|
1-16
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
68.5
|
62.0
|
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
59.7
|
70.8
|
FIELD GOAL %
|
43.0%
|
42.5%
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
15.0
|
14.1
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
37.4
|
33.5
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
8.8
|
4.7
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
3.9
|
4.0
INJURY REPORT...
|TEAM
|NAME
|INJURY
|STATUS
|
Rutgers
|
Mawot Mag
|
Knee Injury (Torn ACL)
|
OUT
|
Minnesota
|
Isaiah Ihnen
|
Knee Injury
|
OUT
|
Minnesota
|
Parker Fox
|
Knee Injury
|
OUT
|
Minnesota
|
Braeden Carrington
|
Leg Injury
|
QUESTIONABLE
|
Minnesota
|
Taurus Samuels
|
Undisclosed Injury
|
QUESTIONABLE
RECRUIT COMPARISON....
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board