Las Vegas has released the point spreads for week three of college football and they have weighed in on Saturday’s out of conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Kansas Jayhawks

According to Vegasinsider.com, the Scarlet Knights have opened as three point underdogs against the 1-1 Jayhawks.

This past weekend the Scarlet Knights took a pretty ugly beating against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes as the suffered a 52-3 loss in their conference opener. The Rutgers offense struggled all game long as they were only able to gain 134 yards from scrimmage. Artur Sitkowski was 6 for 18 for 38 yards and an interception before exiting the game with an apparent arm injury just before half time.

On the flip side of things the Kansas Jayhawks were able to get their first win of the season and drop a 46-game road skid as they defeated Central Michigan 31-7. It was the Kanas rushing attack that helped them to their first win of the season as they rushed the ball 45 times for 216-yards and two touchdowns. Leading the attack was Pooka Williams Jr. who rushed 14 times for 125-yards and two scores.

This will be the second time the two schools have met on the football field and Rutgers leads the all-time series 1-0. Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Lawerence, Kansas is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Fox Sports Network.

Here are some other notable spreads across the conference:

Nebraska (-7.5) vs. Troy

Indiana (-13) vs. Ball State

Maryland (-14) vs. Temple

Penn State (-34.5) vs. Kent State

Minnesota (-15) vs. Miami (OH)

Illinois (+8) vs. South Florida

Michigan (-34) vs. SMU

Wisconsin (-21.5) vs. BYU

Purdue (+7.5) vs. Missouri

Northwestern (-21) vs. Akron

Ohio State (-13) vs. TCU