Rutgers vs. Kansas: PFF Grades & Defensive Player Snap Count
The Scarlet Knights are coming off a really tough loss to Kansas as the team went on to lose 55-14. Today we look at the Scarlet Knights defensive player snap counts. This week we've also added in ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news