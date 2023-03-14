Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again for another Big Ten matchup as they will face off against Hofstra on Tuesday night for the program's first game of the 2023 National Invitation Tournament. Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

HOW TO WATCH...

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Hofstra Pride WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm ET || ESPNU WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

NOTABLE RANKINGS...

RUTGERS || HOFSTRA NET: No. 40 || No. 86 KENPOM: No. 35 || No. 90 ESPN BPI: No. 26 || No. 78 SAGARIN: No. 39 || No. 87 T-RANK: No. 36 || No. 84

BETTING ODDS....

Rutgers enters Tuesday night as a 6.5-point favorites to Hofstra with the game's total over/under in points set at 139.5. The Scarlet Knights this season are 19-13-1 this season against the spread as well as 13-8-1 when listed as favorites. The Pride, on the other hand, are 21-11-0 against the spread this season and 4-4-0 as away underdogs this season. In terms of over/unders, the Scarlet Knights have seen the over hit in 13 of 33 games while Hofstra in the meantime also has seen 17 of 32 games hit the over.

KEY FIGURES...

STAT COMPARISON STAT RUTGERS HOFSTRA OVERALL RECORD 19-14 23-9 CONFERENCE RECORD 10-10 16-2 POINTS PER GAME 67.9 74.7 POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME 60.3 65.4 FIELD GOAL % 42.8% 48.1% ASSISTS PER GAME 15.0 14.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME 37.0 33.9 STEALS PER GAME 8.8 6.3 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.9 4.3

INJURY REPORT...

B1G INJURY REPORT TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS Rutgers Mawot Mag Knee Injury (Torn ACL) OUT Northwestern Julian Roper II Ankle Injury OUT Northwestern Luke Hunger Foot Surgery OUT

RECRUIT COMPARISON....