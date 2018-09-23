Las Vegas has decided to release the point spreads for week five of college football and they have weighed in on Saturday’s out of conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Buffalo Bulls.

According to Vegasinsider.com, the Scarlet Knights have opened as 14 point underdogs against the 3-1 Hoosiers

The Scarlet Knights suffered another tough loss this past weekend against the Buffalo Bulls by a score of 42-13, putting Rutgers at 1-3 this season. The Rutgers defense struggled to stop the passing attack from the Bulls who racked up 260+ passing yards total.

On the other side of things, the Indiana Hoosiers have had a great start to the season so far as they are 3-1 with wins over FIU, Virginia and Ball State. The Hoosiers offense has been led by true freshman running back Stevie Scott who has already rushed for 388 yards total on the season.

This will be the fifth time the two schools have met on the football field and the all-time series is tied at 2-2. Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Piscataway, New Jersey is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.