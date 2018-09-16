Las Vegas has decided to release the point spreads for week four of college football and they have weighed in on Saturday’s out of conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Buffalo Bulls.

According to Vegasinsider.com, the Scarlet Knights have opened as four point underdogs against the 3-0 Bulls.

This past weekend the Scarlet Knights took a pretty ugly beating against the Kansas Jayhawks as the suffered a 55-14 loss to mark the teams second loss of the season. The Rutgers offense struggled all game long, the team as a whole had a lot of trouble holding onto the ball as they turned it over six times.

On the other side of things, the Buffalo Bulls were able to get their third win of the season against Eastern Michigan who was widely considered one of the favorites to win the MAC this season. So far this season the Bulls have shown off a pretty deadly passing attack behind the likes of quarterback Tyree Jackson who already has 790 yards passing and 12 passing touchdowns on the year.

This will be the seventh time the two schools have met on the football field and Rutgers leads the all-time series 5-1. Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Piscataway, New Jersey is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.