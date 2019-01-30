PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- There’s a first time for everything.

The Rutgers men’s basketball team recorded its first ever three-game Big Ten Conference winning streak of any kind on Wednesday night as the Scarlet Knights topped Indiana, 66-58.

It is the first three-game conference winning streak since 2003-04 when Rutgers won four consecutive against St. John’s, Villanova, Notre Dame, and Miami under Gary Waters in the Big East.

With the win, Rutgers improved to 11-9 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers dropped to 12-9 and 3-7 and own a seven-game losing streak after being ranked.

Rutgers is now by itself in eighth place in the standings. If the season ended today, Rutgers would have a bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The four Big Ten victories is the most in a season by the Scarlet Knights.

“I appreciate everyone being here. I know it's the coldest night of the year. It’s warm inside though. It’s a great team win against an Indiana program that I have a ton of respect for," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "The job that Archie [Miller] does and the players they have. It was a good win tonight in a great environment and we are looking forward to the next one.”

Rutgers found itself down 10 minutes with a hair under four minutes to play in the first half, but went on a 9-0 run to close the deficit to just one at the break, 29-28. During the run, Ron Harper Jr. put away a breakaway one-handed slam dunk which brought the crowd to its feet. Harper also drained a 3-pointer, Eugene Omoruyi made two foul shots, and Geo Baker ignited the spark with a layup.

The burst by the Scarlet Knights seemingly came out of nowhere as they really struggled in the opening 20 minutes until then. They had eight turnovers in the first minutes of the game. However, they were cleaner the rest of the half.

“I really liked how we settled down and didn’t turn the ball over," Pikiell said. "We have times like that when we try to get through. I knew we could if we just sit down and guard them, not turn the ball over and get a shot up. That is what this team has done. Just keep grinding and getting better in practice. Their prep is good. They follow the game plan. To hold that team to 35 percent shooting and out-rebound them, it’s a good signs for us moving forward. We changed the narrative of the game during that stretch."

Rutgers’ momentum continued into the second half as the home team went on a 13-0 run for a total of 22 straight points to go up by 12 at 41-29. Peter Kiss and Baker hit back-to-back triples. Indiana’s Romeo Langford hit a 3-pointer to stop the run, but the Scarlet Knights came right back with five more quick points to extend the lead to 14.

The 22-0 run was the largest for Rutgers against Big Ten competition.

Indiana whittled down the deficit to seven points despite strong defense by Rutgers, which had five blocks in the first 10:02 of the second half. Omoruyi would crash the boards, however, and make two layups in a row to put Rutgers back up by 11 with 5:24 left.

The Hoosiers also only had one timeout left and they couldn’t stop the bleeding.

Rutgers then went cold and didn’t score a point for over three minutes, but Baker nailed two clutch free throws with 1:50 to go. He made six foul shots in those closing two minutes to seal the deal.

“I say it to these guys all the time. We try to go 1-0. You have to win games, you have to finish it out. We did a good job," Pikiell said. "Games get crazy. They get up and down. I thought our guys did a great job after we got down early having poise throughout the rest of the game. A really good job of changing the narrative of the game through that stretch. We have to get a lot better and we will. This group practices hard and I think our guys are figuring out their rolls. We received good minutes from everybody. Everyone who checked-in contributed.”

Omoruyi notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Baker had 16 points and five assists, Harper poured in 10 points with five boards, Kiss netted seven points, and Shaq Carter quietly put together an eight-point, seven-rebound evening.

The Scarlet Knights shot 41 percent from the floor including 42 percent from behind the arc. They also dominated inside with 45 rebounds compared to 32 for the Hoosiers and outscored them in the paint, 34-22, and in bench points, 19-2.

"Heck of a game played by Rutgers. I thought they did what they do well, really rebounded the ball. Put a lot of fouls on us because of our lack of ability to rebound. That hurt us in the first half, it changed the game. Second half, give them credit. They made everything around the basket hard. We had some decent looks, point-blank ones that they blocked or challenged. And they were able to take advantage of some run outs and some things where our offense broke down early," Indiana coach Archie Miller said.

"Our guys kind of hung tough, fought it out there a little bit, but it just wasn't good enough tonight with the inability to rebound, and in reality, the inability to continue to score."

Rutgers next takes the show on the road to Columbus, Oh. to face Ohio State Saturday at noon and of course the Scarlet Knights want to win, but they're not thinking about extending the streak per say. They are focused on going 1-0.

"We just try and drown out the noise and go 1-0," Pikiell said. "That's what these guys have been really good at. This game doesn't help the next game no matter if we won or lost. ...There's a lot of games left. It's the best league in the country. Going 1-0 is what we're trying to do."

