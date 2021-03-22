The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have completed their first home series of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unfortunately, Rutgers wasn’t able to complete the sweep as they dropped the series finale 4-1. The Scarlet Knights had the led for the most of the game but the offense wasn’t able to score after the first inning. Rutgers had right-handed pitcher Brent Teller made his third start of the season pitched well until his final inning. Teller threw 5.1 innings allowing three hits, three runs, one walks and five strikeouts. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

After Eric Reardon walked Ohio State’s Conner Pohl, right-hander Kyle Muller came in relief. Muller had a quickly outing as he only recorded two outs allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and one strikeout. Right-hander Nate McLain came in relief for Muller. The JUCO transfer threw 1.1 innings allowing two hits and a run. Left-handers Brian Fitzpatrick and Justin Sinibaldi recorded the final five outs without allowing any base runners. The Rutgers offense did have a very productive day at the plate as they were only able to score one run on six hits. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko had a nice day at the plate as he went 2-4 with a RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the first. Catcher Peter Serruto also had two hits in the loss as he went 2-4. Former Virginia outfielder Evan Sleight went 1-4 with a base hit and hit by pitch. Third baseman Chris Brito went 0-2 with three walks.