The Scarlet Knights traveled down to Maryland for a mid-week doubleheader against the Terrapins, and the offense was on display. On this night it was all about Big Ten leader Morgan Smith, as she did most of the damage in both games against the Terrapins.

GAME ONE: Home runs figured prominently in the opening game as Maryland’s Jaeda McFarland collected two round-trippers in a 3-for-4 performance before a hometown crowd of 228 fans. But her heroics would not be enough for the Terps, as the Scarlet Knights brought the offensive fireworks to College Park. Trailing 2-0 in the top of the third, the Knights racked up four runs, the big blow being a three-run homer off the bat of Smith, as Rutgers went ahead, 4-2.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UMyB8IFRoZXJlJiMzOTtzIG5vIGRlbnlpbmcgTW9yZ2FuIFNtaXRo JiMzOTtzIHBvd2VyIGF0IHRoZSBwbGF0ZSDwn5Kl8J+SpfCfkqU8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVVNCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVTQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW01MD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW01MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2pBWmdjN05OSVMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qQVpnYzdOTklT PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBSVVNvZnRiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVU29mdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NzgxNjM5NzAxNDgzODkwMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Maryland drew even, 4-4, off back-to-back home runs by McFarland and graduate student Diamond Williams. In the see-saw game, RU surged ahead in the fifth when Smith’s bat victimized the Terps when she stroked a two-RBI double to re-gain the lead, 6-4. But the Terps would not go quietly, again tying the game in the bottom of the inning, 6-6. While the comeback was inspired, it would not last. Faced with the prospect of extra innings, the Scarlet Knights’ offense reached back one last time with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Terps were retired in the home half of the inning as Georgia Ingle got the victory in relief, with Mattie Boyd picking up her second save of the season when the Knights closed out the 7-6 win in the early game of the doubleheader.

The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Morgan Smith. 2-for-3, home run, double, walk, five RBIs, one run scored, two innings pitched, four runs allowed, one strikeout. Second star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-4, one RBI, two runs scored. Third star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 1-for-2, walk, one run scored.

GAME TWO: The Knights struck early and often in the first inning in typical 2024 Rutgers fashion. Leading 2-0, senior Kayla Bock singled home Leilani Chavez and Payton Lincavage to extend the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 4-0. Up 5-0 in the top of the fourth, Smith came up with the bases loaded and blasted a grand slam over the left field fence as the Knights broke the game open, 9-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UNCB8IPCfkZHimpTvuI8gTW9yZ2FuIFNtaXRoIOKalO+4j/CfkZE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVVNCP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVTQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW01MD9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW01MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JlYTFWMGRBclMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWEx VjBkQXJTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBSVVNv ZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVU29mdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzgyMTA3NTExMTI0Nzg4OTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=