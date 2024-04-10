Rutgers Takes Two from Maryland in Mid-Week Doubleheader
The Scarlet Knights traveled down to Maryland for a mid-week doubleheader against the Terrapins, and the offense was on display. On this night it was all about Big Ten leader Morgan Smith, as she did most of the damage in both games against the Terrapins.
GAME ONE: Home runs figured prominently in the opening game as Maryland’s Jaeda McFarland collected two round-trippers in a 3-for-4 performance before a hometown crowd of 228 fans.
But her heroics would not be enough for the Terps, as the Scarlet Knights brought the offensive fireworks to College Park.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the third, the Knights racked up four runs, the big blow being a three-run homer off the bat of Smith, as Rutgers went ahead, 4-2.
Maryland drew even, 4-4, off back-to-back home runs by McFarland and graduate student Diamond Williams.
In the see-saw game, RU surged ahead in the fifth when Smith’s bat victimized the Terps when she stroked a two-RBI double to re-gain the lead, 6-4.
But the Terps would not go quietly, again tying the game in the bottom of the inning, 6-6.
While the comeback was inspired, it would not last. Faced with the prospect of extra innings, the Scarlet Knights’ offense reached back one last time with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
The Terps were retired in the home half of the inning as Georgia Ingle got the victory in relief, with Mattie Boyd picking up her second save of the season when the Knights closed out the 7-6 win in the early game of the doubleheader.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Morgan Smith. 2-for-3, home run, double, walk, five RBIs, one run scored, two innings pitched, four runs allowed, one strikeout.
Second star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-4, one RBI, two runs scored.
Third star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 1-for-2, walk, one run scored.
GAME TWO: The Knights struck early and often in the first inning in typical 2024 Rutgers fashion. Leading 2-0, senior Kayla Bock singled home Leilani Chavez and Payton Lincavage to extend the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 4-0.
Up 5-0 in the top of the fourth, Smith came up with the bases loaded and blasted a grand slam over the left field fence as the Knights broke the game open, 9-0.
That hit chased Maryland starter Bri Godfrey from the circle, who was replaced by freshman Julia Shearer.
By comparison, Boyd appeared sharp, setting down the Maryland batters like so many dominoes. Boyd’s performance shortened the game, holding the Terps scoreless as the run-rule came into effect, and the Scarlet Knights took game two of the doubleheader, 9-0 in five innings.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Complete game, five-inning shutout victory. Five strikeouts.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 2-for-2, home run, sacrifice fly, five RBIs, one run scored.
Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 2-for-3, double, two runs scored.
Now at 25-16 for the season, the Knights are sporting a four-game winning streak as they head into their weekend series with Nebraska. Game one of the series is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. start on Friday, April 12 at the Rutgers Softball Complex. Games two and three will be played on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The Cornhuskers are led by senior Billie Andrews, who holds a .398 batting average and 14 home runs. The games will air on the Big Ten Plus network.