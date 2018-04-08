Ticker
Rutgers takes down LaSalle, 11-3 to secure series win

Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite
The Scarlet Knights bounced back today after suffering a tough 0-1 loss in Saturday's game vs. LaSalle. Today Rutgers played a little bit of comeback ball to win in Game 3 of the weekend and were able to secure the series with LaSalle University, 11-3.

"I think hitting is contagious, we were pressing a little bit after yesterday’s game & came out the same today. You have to give credit to their starter, he did a nice job. I think once we were able to get in a couple runs, it just relaxed everyone & we were able to put up some big numbers."
— Head Coach Joe Litterio
Position Player At Bats/Hits Summary

SS

Dan Digeorgio

1-for-6

Double, strikeout, Fielders Choice, RBI

LF

Mike Nyisztor

3-for-5

Two singles, triple, walk, RBI, strikeout

C

Nick Matera

1-for-5

Home Run, walk, two RBIs, two strikeouts

1B

Chirs Folinusz

3-for-5

Two singles, double, RBI, one strikeout

CF

Jawuan Harris

2-for-3

Single, triple, walk, stolen base, RBI

DH

Kyle Walker

0-for-2

Two walks, three stolen bases


PH: Milo Freeman

0-for-1

One strikeout

3B

Carmen Scalfani

2-for-4

Two singles, stolen base, HBP, one strikeout

RF

Luke Bowerbank

2-for-4

Two singles, three stolen bases, one walk, RBI

2B

Kevin Welsh

0-for-2

Three walks, one stolen base
*Starters are listed in bold

The starting pitcher Eric Reardon struggled early on, but gained his composure to pitch five solid innings and only gave up 2 runs and two hits in the process. The bullpen came in the sixth inning and held the Explorers to just one run over the next four innings to close out the game.

Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

Eric Reardon

(W, 1-1) 5IP, 1ER (2Runs), 5BBs & 5Ks

Relief Pitcher

Kyle Gerace

2IP, 2BBs, & 3Ks

Relief Pitcher

Karl Blum

.1IP, (1Run) 1K

Relief Pitcher

Ryan Wares

1.2IP, BB

Next up....

The Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the (12-18) Lafayette Leopards to town on Wednesday at 3:30pm EST. After that the team will travel out to (19-8) Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini for a three game series starting next Friday at 7pm EST.

