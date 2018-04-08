The Scarlet Knights bounced back today after suffering a tough 0-1 loss in Saturday's game vs. LaSalle. Today Rutgers played a little bit of comeback ball to win in Game 3 of the weekend and were able to secure the series with LaSalle University, 11-3.
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Summary
|
SS
|
Dan Digeorgio
|
1-for-6
|
Double, strikeout, Fielders Choice, RBI
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
3-for-5
|
Two singles, triple, walk, RBI, strikeout
|
C
|
Nick Matera
|
1-for-5
|
Home Run, walk, two RBIs, two strikeouts
|
1B
|
Chirs Folinusz
|
3-for-5
|
Two singles, double, RBI, one strikeout
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
2-for-3
|
Single, triple, walk, stolen base, RBI
|
DH
|
Kyle Walker
|
0-for-2
|
Two walks, three stolen bases
|
|
PH: Milo Freeman
|
0-for-1
|
One strikeout
|
3B
|
Carmen Scalfani
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles, stolen base, HBP, one strikeout
|
RF
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles, three stolen bases, one walk, RBI
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
0-for-2
|
Three walks, one stolen base
The starting pitcher Eric Reardon struggled early on, but gained his composure to pitch five solid innings and only gave up 2 runs and two hits in the process. The bullpen came in the sixth inning and held the Explorers to just one run over the next four innings to close out the game.
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
Eric Reardon
|
(W, 1-1) 5IP, 1ER (2Runs), 5BBs & 5Ks
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Kyle Gerace
|
2IP, 2BBs, & 3Ks
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Karl Blum
|
.1IP, (1Run) 1K
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Ryan Wares
|
1.2IP, BB
Next up....
The Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the (12-18) Lafayette Leopards to town on Wednesday at 3:30pm EST. After that the team will travel out to (19-8) Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini for a three game series starting next Friday at 7pm EST.