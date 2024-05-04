Rutgers Takes Doubleheader from PSU to Earn First-Round Bye in Tournament
It was an important weekend for Rutgers softball. As the regular season drew to a close, the Knights found themselves battling for one of the top four positions in the Big Ten standings, and a chance at a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
In addition, the team held its Senior Day festivities, which celebrated at least one Scarlet Knight player who is destined for induction into the Rutgers Hall of Fame.
GAME ONE: Usually when Mattie Boyd loses a game, which isn’t often, it’s due to lack of run support.
True to that model, Friday’s series opener against Penn State followed that same storyline, but this time, it was understandable.
Facing a hurler who is arguably the best pitcher in the Big Ten Conference, the Scarlet Knights were held to just one run and five hits. As if that wasn’t enough for Rutgers fans to stomach, here’s another thing:
She’s just a freshman.
First-year pitcher Bridget Nemeth stymied the RU bats through six innings, and while she looked somewhat shaky in the seventh as the Scarlet Knights finally broke the shutout and loaded the bases, she prevailed in a 4-1 victory in game one of the series.
While Nemeth dominated in the circle, the Nittany Lions’ offense was powered by junior Maddie Gordon, whose home run and three RBIs paced Penn State to a lead that they would not relinquish.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. 7.0 innings pitched, eight strikeouts, two earned runs allowed.
Second star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-3, double, one RBI.
Third star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-3, double, one run scored.
GAME TWO: Of course, May the Fourth has come to be known in pop culture circles as “Star Wars Day.” But, it probably seemed all-too-appropriate that Saturday featured a double header against the collegiate nemesis that most Rutgers’ fans consider the Evil Empire.
If you doubt this, just sit near the student section during any home football game and listen to the chants.
Boyd and Nemeth met in a rematch in game two, but this time, the results were very different.
Boyd once again shined, but in game two she received run support from the most unlikely of places.
Megan Herka opened the scoring in the second inning with her first home run of the year to put the Knights up, 1-0. Soon after, Maddie Lawson trotted home on an infield error, and suddenly, RU was holding a 2-0 advantage.
But PSU wasn’t going away so easily, and tied the game, 2-2, off a Gaby Garcia home run in the top of the fourth inning.
But lightning struck again for the Scarlet Knights, when outfielder Jillian Anderson blasted her first home run of the season, driving home Lawson and giving the Knights a 4-2 lead, which proved to be the game-winning hit.
Rutgers added another in the fifth, and while PSU managed to score once more in the seventh, the Scarlet Knights gave Boyd the run support she needed for her to collect her nineteenth victory of the year, 5-3.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 2-for-3, home run, two RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Megan Herka. 2-for-3, home run, two RBIs, one run scored.
Third star of the game: Mattie Boyd. 7.0 innings pitched, complete game victory, eight strikeouts.
GAME THREE: Weather concerns pushed the contest originally slated for Sunday up to the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
For the deciding game of the series, it was Morgan Smith in the circle, and while she had not produced at the plate in the first two games of this series, she carried the Knights when they needed her most.
Smith led off the scoring with an RBI double in the first, then scored on an infield error when PSU third baseman Emily Maddock dropped a pop fly.
The hitting onslaught continued for the Knights, as they sprinted out to an 8-2 lead after four innings, the big blast being a two-run homer off the bat of Kayla Bock.
Smith ran into some difficulty in the fifth, when PSU loaded the bases with no outs following a Michela Barbanente home run that cut the lead to 8-3.
At that point, head coach Kristen Butler once again turned to her ace. Incredibly, after having pitched a complete game on Friday afternoon, as well as a complete game just minutes earlier, Boyd once again stepped into the circle.
Boyd proceeded to get three straight outs to kill the PSU rally without another run crossing the plate to thwart any thoughts of a Nittany Lion comeback.
The game was iced in the bottom of the fifth when Katie Wingert, the future Rutgers Hall of Famer, blasted her forty-second career home run, effectively putting the game out of reach, 9-3.
Penn State managed two more runs off of Boyd, but this afternoon, Senior Day, belonged to the Scarlet Knights with a game two victory, 9-5.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 3-for-4, two runs scored.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-2, double, two walks, one RBI, one run scored, 4.0 innings pitched, victory.
Third star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-4, home run, two RBIs, one run scored.
Taking the doubleheader on Saturday gave the Scarlet Knights their fourteenth conference win this season, but more importantly, allows Rutgers to earn a first-round bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.
After this weekend, Kyleigh Sand has now become the all-time leader for runs scored in the entire history of the Rutgers Softball program.
While the Scarlet Knights’ offense has been stellar at times this season, Rutgers has scored three runs or less in six of the nine losses that Boyd has taken this year.
The Knights finished the regular season 33-21 overall, and 14-9 in the Big Ten Conference. They can now get some well-earned rest before entering the conference tournament later this week.