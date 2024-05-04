It was an important weekend for Rutgers softball. As the regular season drew to a close, the Knights found themselves battling for one of the top four positions in the Big Ten standings, and a chance at a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

In addition, the team held its Senior Day festivities, which celebrated at least one Scarlet Knight player who is destined for induction into the Rutgers Hall of Fame.





GAME ONE: Usually when Mattie Boyd loses a game, which isn’t often, it’s due to lack of run support.

True to that model, Friday’s series opener against Penn State followed that same storyline, but this time, it was understandable.

Facing a hurler who is arguably the best pitcher in the Big Ten Conference, the Scarlet Knights were held to just one run and five hits. As if that wasn’t enough for Rutgers fans to stomach, here’s another thing:

She’s just a freshman.

First-year pitcher Bridget Nemeth stymied the RU bats through six innings, and while she looked somewhat shaky in the seventh as the Scarlet Knights finally broke the shutout and loaded the bases, she prevailed in a 4-1 victory in game one of the series.

While Nemeth dominated in the circle, the Nittany Lions’ offense was powered by junior Maddie Gordon, whose home run and three RBIs paced Penn State to a lead that they would not relinquish.





The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:

First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. 7.0 innings pitched, eight strikeouts, two earned runs allowed.

Second star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-3, double, one RBI.

Third star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-3, double, one run scored.





GAME TWO: Of course, May the Fourth has come to be known in pop culture circles as “Star Wars Day.” But, it probably seemed all-too-appropriate that Saturday featured a double header against the collegiate nemesis that most Rutgers’ fans consider the Evil Empire.

If you doubt this, just sit near the student section during any home football game and listen to the chants.

Boyd and Nemeth met in a rematch in game two, but this time, the results were very different.

Boyd once again shined, but in game two she received run support from the most unlikely of places.

Megan Herka opened the scoring in the second inning with her first home run of the year to put the Knights up, 1-0. Soon after, Maddie Lawson trotted home on an infield error, and suddenly, RU was holding a 2-0 advantage.