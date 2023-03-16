Junior left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got the start and win against the Owls, pitching five innings while allowing two hits, one run, two walks, and three strikeouts. With the win, he now improves his record to 2-1 on the season.

Rutgers Baseball is finally above .500 for the first time this season as the Scarlet Knights survived a close 5-4 win against the Kennesaw State on Wednesday.

After that Sam Portnoy came in relief for Sinibaldi and threw well in his short outing. He threw 1.2 innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and no strikeouts and he also improved his season ERA to 4.00.

Southpaw reliever Joe Mazza also pitched for the Scarlet Knights in their midweek game, throwing 1.1 innings while allowing one hit, no runs, no walks, and two strikeouts.

Finally Grant Besser came in the ninth to shut down the game, but got rocked a little bit by the Kennesaw State offense. He only recorded two outs and allowed four hits, three runs, and one strikeout. Then former Maryland pitcher Sam Bello came in to record the final out and secure the Rutgers victory, as he picked up his first save of the season.

At the plate, the Scarlet Knights had a huge second inning as they scored four runs but wouldn’t add to their lead until the ninth. Left fielder Evan Sleight had a productive game as he went 2-4 with an RBI single and double.

Veteran second baseman Cameron love continues to stay hot at the plate. Love went 2-5 in the win with an RBI knock in the top of the second inning. Outfielder Ryan Lasko also played a large role in the Rutgers win as he went 1-4 with two RBIs including the insurance run in the top of the ninth.