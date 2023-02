Rutgers Basketball suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night, as the No. 18 ranked Indiana Hoosiers would go on to break their seven game losing streak to the Scarlet Knights, winning by a final score of 66-60.

Rutgers will continue to be out on the road as will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon with tip-off taking place at 2:00pm ET. The game will also be televised on BTN.