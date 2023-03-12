After weeks of being on the road and competing in tournaments from coast to coast, everyone’s favorite weekend warriors are finally going to be getting on a regular schedule.

The Scarlet Knights softball team went into their latest tournament, the Bubly Invitational, with high hopes of keeping their exceptional play going for another week. When they opened up against the Mercer Bears to start play on Friday, things appeared to be falling right into place.

After Mercer took the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Knights quickly came back in the bottom of the inning when catcher Katie Wingert singled to center to drive home Ryann Orange, tying the game, 1-1. Rutgers took advantage of some timely hitting in the third, with the big blow being an RBI double by Calista Collins.

With RU up 4-1 in the fourth inning, the Bears mounted a comeback to cut the deficit to 4-3. Rutgers got back an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, but put the game on ice when senior third baseman Payton Lincavage belted a home run in the bottom of the sixth to close out the scoring. Senior pitcher Ashley Hitchcock took the win in relief to extend her record to 6-0 as the Knights took their first game of the tournament, 6-3. Katie Rearley took the loss for Mercer.

Game two saw the Knights square off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the late Friday matchup. Three Cajun pitchers combined to keep the Knights scoreless, with senior Kandra Lamb picking up the victory, while freshman teammate Chloe Riassetto notched a save. The Knights could manage just three hits in the ball game, with Jaden Vickers taking the loss in the 3-0 defeat.

Saturday saw a rematch with Mercer, and things started off well when Rutgers jumped out to the early lead when Morgan Smith smacked a homer in the top of the first to put the Knights up, 2-0. That lead held up for a while behind the strong effort by Rutgers pitcher Raimy Gamsby, but Mercer got one in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. While Vickers came in and stopped the bleeding, the Knights could produce no late inning rally against the strong effort from freshman pitcher Grace Taylor. With the win, Taylor moved to 3-10 on the season,

while Gamsby took the loss to lower her record to 5-2.

The loss to a Mercer squad that was below .500 for the season was disappointing, and the Knights looked to get back in the win column in their second game against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

On a sunny 70-degree day before a crowd of 2,046 fans, the Scarlet Knights sent Smith to the circle in the hopes of getting a strong performance from the junior pitcher. But, the Ragin’ Cajuns scored in each of the first four innings and staked themselves to a 5-0 lead behind the crafty pitching of senior Karly Heath, who surrendered just two hits while striking out five.

From there, sophomore relief pitcher Sam Landry pitched two stellar innings for a combined shutout of the Scarlet Knights. The 5-0 loss marked the first time this season that Rutgers would not finish a tournament with a winning record, as their losing streak reached three straight games. Smith took the loss for the Scarlet Knights.

Looking to end the skid and salvage their last game of the tournament, the Scarlet Knights took to the field against the Florida Gators on Sunday.

Smith once again took to the circle, and following a scoreless top of the first, the Gators drew first blood when shortstop Skylar Wallace promptly homered to center field driving home sophomore Kendra Falby to give Florida a quick 2-0 lead. The Gators would add another run to lead 3-0 as Rutgers came to the plate in the top of the second.

The Scarlet Knights tallied their only run of the contest when Georgia Ingle bounced one down the line to the first baseman, driving home Wingert on the unassisted putout.