Rutgers Softball defeats Lamar for first victory of the season

Payton Lincavage scored from second base on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kierstan Withstandley in the bottom of the sixth to provide what would end up being the game-winning run as the Scarlet Knights notched their first win of the young 2022 season.

Jaden Vickers took to the mound last night in the hopes of changing the early season fortunes of the Scarlet Knights against the Lamar Cardinals in the third game of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. The junior showed good control, and quickly received run support in the bottom of the first when Kyleigh Sand led off with a double, and advanced to third due to a throwing error by Lamar’s shortstop Brooke Davis. Two batters later, Gabrielle Callaway brought Sand home with a sacrifice fly to short right field to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead.

But the offense dried up after the fast start, and Vickers needed to bear down to carry the Scarlet Knights. In the sixth inning Lamar threatened with runners on base with their best scoring opportunity of the game, but when Kaylee Ancelot flew out with runners on first and second, the threat was extinguished. In the bottom of the inning, with Lincavage on second and Lawson on first, Withstandley flied out deep to center field, and Lincavage was actually able to score on the play, providing the Scarlet Knights with a much-needed insurance run. The junior’s incredible hustle on the play would prove to be critical for the Knights.

In the seventh inning, Ashley Hitchcock entered the game in relief after Vickers provided six strong innings, and Lamar seized the opportunity against the new RU pitcher. The Cardinals were able to push across a run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to one run on an RBI double, but the Knights were able to hold on for the win, 2-1. For her efforts in posting four strikeouts through six scoreless innings, Vickers took the win, while Hitchcock notched her first save of the season.

The Knights improved to 1-2 on the season, and are next in action for a double dip again today for a rematch against Lamar at 11 A.M. They will then turn around for an afternoon showdown with the No. 7 ranked Washington Huskies at 4:00 P.M. as the Puerto Vallarta Challenge continues.