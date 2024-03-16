Rutgers Baseball finally got back in the win column on Friday after losing their last four games. The Scarlet Knights battled against Delaware in all nine innings yesterday as they emerged victorious in what was a 15-10 slugfest between the two teams.

The Rutgers offense continues to stay hot at the plate on Friday, but their pitching staff continues to get roughed up. So much so over the past week or so, that the staff decided to move senior LHP Justin Sinibaldi into the Friday starter spot, but the struggles continued as he threw 5.0 innings allowing eight hits, six runs (four earned), one walk, and six strikeouts.

LHP Joe Mazza came in for relief and earned his first win of the season, pitching 1.0 inning allowing one hit, one run, and one walk. After that, closer Joey DeChiaro threw the final 2.0 innings and did not allow any runs while punching out two batters.

Although at the plate, the Scarlet Knights had plenty of success in game one versus the Blue Hens. They scored 15 runs on 13 hits and two home runs. Shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer led the way, going 4-for-6 with three doubles, two RBIs, and three runs scored.

They also got some run support from third baseman Tony Santa Maria who continues to showcase his power this season, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Also first baseman Ty Doucette had the biggest hit of the game with a grand slam that gave Rutgers a late lead and the eventual victory.