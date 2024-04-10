Rutgers Baseball (20-12, 1-5) is finally back in the win column after losing their last five games, as the Scarlet Knights defeated the Seton Hall Pirates (17-15), n the road on Tuesday winning by a final score of 8-1.

Former Adelphi RHP transfer Jordan Falco got the start for the Scarlet Knights and pitched pretty well as he threw 4.0 innings allowing five hits, one run, one walk, and three strikeouts.

After that RHP Sonny Fauci came in for relief and earned his fourth win of the season, improving to 4-0 on the year after he pitched only recorded one out in five pitches. Sam Portnoy came in after that to throw 2.0 innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout.

Sophomore RHP Ethan Bowen pitched another 1.2 innings and allowed one hit, no runs, and two walks. Last but not least, closer Joey DeChiaro came into the game for the final out and struck out the final batter in three pitches.

On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights had a solid game offensively at the plate as well. They scored eight runs on 10 hits along with one home run from freshman Ty Doucette who went 2-for-4 with a three-run shot along with two runs scored.

Outfielder Pete Durocher went 2-for-5 with a three-run triple and a walk. Junior shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Cameron Love went 2-for-4 with an RBI double.