Rutgers Football has added another assistant coach to its staff today when Princeton Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line coach Andrew Aurich was named the Scarlet Knights next O-Line coach. First reported by ESPN.

The Woodbury, Minnesota native took over as Princeton Football’s offensive coordinator this past season after Sean Gleeson left to become Oklahoma State’s OC. Along with being the OC, he also doubles as the associate head coach and offensive line coach too.

This past year, his first as offensive coordinator, Aurich helped lead the Tigers to a 8-2 record while averaging 32.2 points per game. He also had a rushing attack that averaged 164.7 yards per game.

During his three seasons as the offensive line coach, Aurich helped nine different offensive linemen earn All-Ivy League honors over the past three seasons.

Before Princeton, Aurich spent some time as a defensive assistant under Greg Schiano at both Rutgers (2009-10) and the Tampa Bay Bucanneers (2012).

Along with all that, he also spent time coaching at Concordia University and Albright College.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

2006: Concordia University (Asst.)

2007-2008: Albright College (TE/RC)

2009-2010: Rutgers (Def. Asst.)

2011: Princeton (RB)

2012: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Def. Asst.)

2013-2015: Princeton (TE)

2016: Princeton (OL)

2017-2018: Princeton (OL/AHC)

2019: Princeton (OC/OL/AHC)