Rutgers sends out new offer to DL Gaige Hill out of Pennsylvania
The Rutgers football program is searching the country for defensive lineman to join their recruiting class this year. The Scarlet Knights coaching staff didn’t have to go to far in search of some n...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news