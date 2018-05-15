Rutgers sends an offer out to one of Georgia's top 2021 prospects
George Jackson is a class of 2021 offensive lineman out of Stone Mountain, Ga. and is one of the fastest rising recruits from the Peach State. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive tackle added his fir...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news