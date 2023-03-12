Rutgers selected as a 1-seed in 2023 National Invitational Tournament
It is official, Rutgers Basketball is headed to the National Invitational Tournament after being snubbed as one of the final four teams out for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The Scarlet Knights were awarded the a 1-seed in the top right side of the bracket and will play 8th-seeded Hofstra in the first round of the tournament inside of Jersey Mike's Arena on March 14th at 7pm on ESPNU.
The winner of the game will go on to play the winner of 4th-seeded Cincinnati and 5th-seeded Virginia Tech on either March 18th or 19th.
Should the Scarlet Knights win they would maintain home court advantage as well. Every game in the NIT's first three opening rounds is set to take place on the campus of the higher seeded team, with the semifinals and finals taking place in the Orleans Arena out in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This year's selection to the NIT mark the program's 15th time participating in the tournament, with their most recent selection coming back in 2006 where the Gary Waters led Scarlet Knights defeated Penn State in round one before falling to St. Joseph's in round two.
In those 15 years, the Scarlet Knights never won the NIT, but they did finish in third place twice (1967, 1978) and second place once (2004).
