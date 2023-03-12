It is official, Rutgers Basketball is headed to the National Invitational Tournament after being snubbed as one of the final four teams out for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights were awarded the a 1-seed in the top right side of the bracket and will play 8th-seeded Hofstra in the first round of the tournament inside of Jersey Mike's Arena on March 14th at 7pm on ESPNU.

The winner of the game will go on to play the winner of 4th-seeded Cincinnati and 5th-seeded Virginia Tech on either March 18th or 19th.