Rutgers Baseball remained undefeated on Saturday, as they won a tight 7-6 game over Old Dominion to clinch the weekend series.

The Scarlet Knights got their offense going early as they jumped to a quick 6-0 lead. However in the fifth inning, the Monarchs offense came alive and scored six runs to tie the game. Finally, Rutgers quickly got the lead back and didn’t relinquish it for the rest of the game.

Senior LHP Justin Sinibaldi got the start for the Scarlet Knights and the veteran was excellent through the first four innings before imploding a bit in the bottom of the fifth. Sinibaldi threw 4.2 innings allowing six hits, six runs, one walk, and four strikeouts.

After that, the team turned to former transfer Sonny Fauci to come in for relief and he ended up earning the win. The victory was Fauci's second of the season, as he pitched 1.1 innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Finally LHP Joey DeChiaro earned his second save of the season of the year, as it seems he will be the team’s closer this season. DeChiaro threw 1.0 inning allowing no hits, no runs, two walks, and two strikeouts.

As for the Rutgers offense, they scored seven runs on 11 hits. Junior shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer had a big game as he went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Leadoff hitter RJ Johnson Jr. went 2-for-5 with the game-winning solo home run in the sixth.