Did You Know?

• Robinson is now the third FBS prospect from Union High School over the past seven years. Also the second to attend Rutgers in that timespan.

• Along with football, Robinson also plays basketball for Union. Last season he averaged 7.8 points per game over a 18 game span.

• Off the field, Robinson is a musician who has been playing the drums for a couple of years now.

They Said It

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “I love Robinson’s hands and the way he is able to fight through adversity. He is a good route runner too. At the rivals camp in spring, it was really impressive to see how well he did in the elements and that is something that Rutgers is going to have to deal with a lot, especially with the schedule they play and the environments they play in. I like where he is at from a from physical perspective too and he still has lots of room to fill out on his frame. I don’t see him as a guy who is only a downfield threat or just a short yardage type of guy, I see him as an all around receiver doing a couple of different things. I’m excited to see how he develops in this new Rutgers system.

• TKR Offensive Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: “Robinson possess some eye-popping traits that you just can’t teach at the wide receiver position. He can really take the top off a secondary with the ability to use his vertical speed to get down the field in a hurry. He is also a physical wide receiver who doesn’t shy away from contact and has no fear running across the middle to make tough catches through traffic.

Robinson is very good with using his hands versus press coverage to create the extra separation that is needed within the first five yards when getting into his routes. He also has the ability to lineup all over the field, but he really thrives in the 1-on-1 matchups in which he takes advantage cornerbacks by using his size and length.

One thing that I was really impressed with was his abilities to read the coverages based off of what the defense was giving him in both pre and post snap reads. He knows when to continue to run his route versus man and when he was given zone, he found a hole in the defense to sit in to show his eyes back to the quarterback. Robinson does have to work on some of his lateral movements and keeping his hips low in the hole of his routes. If he can work on those weaknesses this will allow him to get out of his breaks quicker when moving laterally. Overall, Robinson is a pretty fluid route runner with play making ability at the wide receiver position and should be a welcomed addition to the wide receiver room.”