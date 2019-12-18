SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on December 10th, 2019.

• Was recruited by head coach Greg Schiano.

• Chose Rutgers over 6 other offers from the likes of Bowling Green, Buffalo, UMass, Monmouth, New Hampshire and Stony Brook.

Did You Know?

• Fatukasi was the first prospect to earn an offer when Schiano took over.

• He also has two older brothers. Folorunso Fatukasi who plays for the Jets, and linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi who’s a starter linebacker for Rutgers.

They Said It

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman: "Fatukasi is a player with a lot of size, he’s a a guy that is a true road grader. He’s naturally athletic for a bigger offensive lineman. Getting him to play under control and with proper technique should be the goal for him early on. As long as the staff is able to reshape his body and get his technique down, he could be a solid prospect."

• TKR Recruiting Analyst Alex Gleitman: "2020 OL Tunde Fatukasi is the starting center for Erasmus Hall, but could likely play any position along the line. He's got really good size at 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, and moves well for a big guy. He's still fairly raw when it comes to technique and fundamentals, which means high upside once a college coach gets their hands on him. Right now you're looking at a mid-major FBS guy (offers from Buffalo, Bowling Green, UMass, and Stony Brook), but many inside the E-Hall locker room believe he can and will play Power 5 ball when it's all said and done. Rutgers will definitely keep an eye on Tunde, given the ties to Erasmus Hall and his brother, as well as the need for more offensive linemen this cycle."

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "When watching his tape, Fatukasi has good footwork and lateral movement for his size. When it comes to engaging with defenders, Fatukasi does a nice job with his hand placement, keeping them inside and not lunging his body towards the defender. During pass protection his base and lower half is also impressive which allows him to control the defender in front of him.

Now when it comes to run blocking, he has good lower half strength and leverage to finish every block. His leg drive allows him to finish blocks at the point of attack and burry defenders to the ground. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 295-pounds, the athleticism he displays is scary in the open field and he moves very well when approaching the second level of the defense.

At the next level he will have to improve with his pad level and short yardage quickness due to the pass rushers he will face in college, most of the guys since they will be bigger, stronger, and faster. Overall, Tunde Fatukasi is a solid prospect and if developed correctly could be a quietly good get for Rutgers."