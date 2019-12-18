Honors

• USA Today's All-New Jersey Honorable Mention

• Maxwell Football Club Mini Max winner

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on June 16th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over seven other offers from Albany, Elon, Fordham, Howard, Kent State, Monmouth and Temple.

Did You Know?

• Wright played solely offensive line this past season and is capable of playing both sides of the ball at the next level.

• He is rated as the 34th overall prospect in the state of New Jersey for the 2020 recruiting cycle.

They Said It

• St. Peter’s Prep HC Rich Hansen: “"He desperately wants to be a great player. He’s kind of behind the 8-ball a little bit since he didn’t play last year, so he’s really hungry to get back on the field. He really, really wants to play well, be out there helping his teammates, and contribute to the program. It’s been tough because of the year lost, but I’m excited for him. We have a great opportunity for him and he’s worked really hard to take advantage of it. The key is going to be staying healthy and continuing to work every single day."

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “There’s a lot to like about Wright's physical attributes but playing mostly offensive line this season has stunted his development as a defensive lineman. That’s where he’ll probably play once he gets to Rutgers but there is still plenty to work with in terms of size, strength, and quickness to make him a potential contributor after some development within the program.”

• TKR Recruiting Analyst Alex Gleitman: “Wright, a RU commit, was recruited to play defensive tackle at Rutgers, but is playing primarily at left tackle for the Marauders. He has a great frame with the ability to add to that, which will definitely help him at the next level, regardless of which side of the line he plays. He's also a longer, leaner type, and not a sloppy big like you see at the high school level sometimes. As far as his game goes, it was hard to judge how he would project to defensive tackle, but he looked pretty solid on the offensive line. He moves well and has good feet, which will definitely help him out. He had some tough match-ups against the talented E-Hall linebackers, and played them well all night. He showed good physicality and a solid motor. Wright is definitely a high upside prospect, but also has a lower floor. The health of his knee will be something to watch moving forward, and developing some fundamental technique and mechanics will be key to his development. He's more likely a redshirt candidate versus an immediate impact guy, but absolutely has the chance to be a multi-year starter for the Scarlet Knights.”