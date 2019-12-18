SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Central Catholic (FL) two-star linebacker Jack Del Rio has signed his letter of intent and is now ready to become an official Rutgers Football player.

Statistics

• Only appeared in one game his senior year, missed the rest due to a shoulder injury.

• As a junior, he had 78 total tackles (34 solo), 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.

Honors

• Highest rating at The Opening Regional Camp down in Orlando in February, scored a 114.00.

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on July 27th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 10 other offers from Bowling Green, Campbell, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Southern Miss and William & Mary.

Did You Know?

• Del Rio only has nine fingers, after having to get one removed because of a rare form of bone cancer.

They Said It

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: “Del Rio is a prospect that was injured for his senior season, but is someone that has a lot of upside. Listed at 6-foot-3, 200-pounds he brings the length needed for an outside linebacker in the Big Ten conference.. When watching his junior tape, his instincts are evident right away. He is able to dissect whether it’s a pass or run play pretty quickly and make a play on the ball. Del Rio also brings that edge rushing ability which means he can either play on the line of scrimmage as a pass rusher or be five yards off and drop back in coverage. The style of play in which Del Rio plays with could fit well with what coach Greg Schiano has in store for Rutgers.”

