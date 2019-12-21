SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Statistics

• As a senior, Bailey had 62 total tackles (41 solo), 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three fumbles forced, three fumbles recovered and one blocked field goal.

Honors

• Rivals 3-Stripe Camp NJ Gatorade Award winner

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on December 18th, 2019.

• Recruited to Rutgers by new DL coach Jim Panagos.

• Chose Rutgers over 13 other offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Kansas State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Minnesota, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State, West Virginia and Western Michigan.

Did You Know?

• Bailey originally hails from Ottawa, Canada, but transferred to Clearwater Academy International for his senior year.

• He also originally played tight end his first couple of years of football until Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh suggested he try out D-Line this past offseason. This is a major reason why his recruitment was bigger.

They Said It

• Multiple Rivals Analysts from the New Jersey Rivals Camp in spring: “Harbaugh’s hunch was validated, as the long, athletic speed rushed overwhelmed tackles with a quick first step and a smooth hands. Bailey is raw, sure, but he also has the frame to add weight, giving him massive upside as a defensive lineman.”

• Rivals Southeast Analyst Rob Cassidy: “I really like Bailey. He has the size to play early at Rutgers and while he needs to develop as a pass rusher and maybe shed a tad bit of bad weight his upside is off the charts. I think he will develop quickly when he gets into a college system as his 6-5 frame and long arms give him a chance to be great.”

• TKR Defensive Film Analyst Alec Simpson: "When watching Bailey on film, his quickness is certainly something that stands out. At his size, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, he does a great job of getting off the line of scrimmage quickly and makes sure his hands are available to shed off blockers immediately. Also his athleticism is intriguing, as he was also an outside receiver for his high school team.

Bailey does a great job of engaging his opponents with violent hand usage and firing quickly off the ball to find the quarterback or ball carrier. He’s also a very physical player and someone who can possibly contribute early on in his Rutgers as a defensive end.

The one improvement I see that Bailey needs to make to take his game to the next level is just to add some more muscle and weight to his already large frame. This is somebody who after some time in the weight room, will be a name you will hear a lot in Piscataway. He has been one of the highest rising recruits this year on the east coast and is a terrific get for Schiano and staff."