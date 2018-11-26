As most of you know this college football offseason, the NCAA decided to add some new rules both on and off the field.

One of the newest rules now allows players to play in up to four games and still maintain the ability to redshirt and not lose a year of eligibility.

The rule previously stated that all a player had to do was just appear in one game - or one snap even - during the season and their eligibility would be used up for that season.

Here is the final list showing which Scarlet Knights were redshirted this season.