{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 15:00:00 -0600') }} football

Rutgers Football Redshirt Tracker: Post Season Edition

As most of you know this college football offseason, the NCAA decided to add some new rules both on and off the field.

One of the newest rules now allows players to play in up to four games and still maintain the ability to redshirt and not lose a year of eligibility.

The rule previously stated that all a player had to do was just appear in one game - or one snap even - during the season and their eligibility would be used up for that season.

Here is the final list showing which Scarlet Knights were redshirted this season.

QB Jalen Chatman

WR Paul Woods

WR Jalen Jordan

WR Zihir Lacewell

TE Johnathan Lewis *

OL Matt Rosso

OL Micah Clark*

OL Reggie Sutton

OL Raiqwon O'Neal

DL Matt Thomas

DL Jamree Kromah

DL Robin Jutwreten

LB Deion Jennings

LB Nihym Anderson

DB Christian Izien

DB Zamir Mickens

* - denotes second-year player

