• Chose Rutgers over 12 other offers from programs such as Marquette, UMass, Penn State, Providence, Seton Hall, Temple, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech and several others.

• TKR Basketball Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart: "Playing for both Brimmer And May HS (MA) and under longtime northeast AAU coach Vin Pastore with the Mass Rivals, Dortch has been an essential component of a high octane offense. The aspect which differentiates him is his nose for the rim and the ability to beeline to the basket. He is able to finish hard drives, attacking from 18 to 20 feet away from the rim with relative ease.

At the same time, however, Dortch has made the mid range game a finer point of his hardwood trade.

He has extended his feathery touch out to the three-point line. Investing in long and arduous unseen gym hours has paid dividends for Dortch, who has improved the consistency of his shot.

Dortch has become a vertically explosive player, albeit his game is more predicated on wide ranging skill and sound decision making. He has rapidly worked his way into a sturdy ball handler, becoming more comfortable putting the ball on the deck and creating space. This season, Dortch developed as a willing passer with pinpoint acumen on his reads. With his length, fleet of foot, and a multi-positional approach as a four star wing, Dortch adds to the already lofty expectations for a highly prominent 2024 class."

• Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jason Jordan: “I really like Bryce as a long term prospect because I feel his ceiling is potentially really high. At 6-foot-8, he’s extremely fluid and his length is a problem for the opposition on both ends. I feel like he’ll continue to grow and excel as a slasher at the next level and he’s active with great hands. Those attributes always translate into production. Bryce is a multi-year guy with all the tools to be an intricate piece for Steve Pikiell.”